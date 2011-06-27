Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,296
|$2,195
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,186
|$2,006
|$2,449
|Average
|$964
|$1,627
|$1,984
|Rough
|$743
|$1,248
|$1,520
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,477
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,263
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,836
|$2,243
|Rough
|$833
|$1,408
|$1,717
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,181
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,273
|$1,993
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,616
|$1,930
|Rough
|$797
|$1,240
|$1,478
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,341
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,139
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,735
|$2,066
|Rough
|$863
|$1,331
|$1,582
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,559
|$3,064
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,338
|$2,798
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,896
|$2,267
|Rough
|$932
|$1,455
|$1,736
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$1,856
|$2,196
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,696
|$2,006
|Average
|$912
|$1,375
|$1,625
|Rough
|$702
|$1,055
|$1,245
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,227
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,197
|$2,035
|$2,489
|Average
|$973
|$1,651
|$2,017
|Rough
|$750
|$1,266
|$1,544