  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,296$2,195$2,682
Clean$1,186$2,006$2,449
Average$964$1,627$1,984
Rough$743$1,248$1,520
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,477$3,031
Clean$1,330$2,263$2,768
Average$1,082$1,836$2,243
Rough$833$1,408$1,717
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,181$2,608
Clean$1,273$1,993$2,382
Average$1,035$1,616$1,930
Rough$797$1,240$1,478
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,341$2,792
Clean$1,377$2,139$2,550
Average$1,120$1,735$2,066
Rough$863$1,331$1,582
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,559$3,064
Clean$1,487$2,338$2,798
Average$1,209$1,896$2,267
Rough$932$1,455$1,736
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,226$1,856$2,196
Clean$1,121$1,696$2,006
Average$912$1,375$1,625
Rough$702$1,055$1,245
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tucson LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$2,227$2,725
Clean$1,197$2,035$2,489
Average$973$1,651$2,017
Rough$750$1,266$1,544
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,121 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,696 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,121 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,696 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,121 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,696 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $702 to $2,196, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.