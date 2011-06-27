Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,176
|$8,082
|$9,550
|Clean
|$5,886
|$7,694
|$9,077
|Average
|$5,307
|$6,917
|$8,133
|Rough
|$4,727
|$6,140
|$7,189
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,062
|$7,859
|$9,241
|Clean
|$5,777
|$7,481
|$8,784
|Average
|$5,208
|$6,726
|$7,871
|Rough
|$4,640
|$5,970
|$6,957
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,002
|$10,318
|$12,101
|Clean
|$7,627
|$9,822
|$11,503
|Average
|$6,876
|$8,831
|$10,307
|Rough
|$6,125
|$7,839
|$9,110
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,474
|$9,708
|$11,428
|Clean
|$7,123
|$9,241
|$10,863
|Average
|$6,422
|$8,308
|$9,733
|Rough
|$5,720
|$7,375
|$8,603