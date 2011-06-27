Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,415
|$1,690
|Clean
|$801
|$1,256
|$1,501
|Average
|$594
|$938
|$1,124
|Rough
|$386
|$620
|$747
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,461
|$1,731
|Clean
|$850
|$1,297
|$1,537
|Average
|$630
|$968
|$1,151
|Rough
|$409
|$640
|$765
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,043
|$1,577
|$1,863
|Clean
|$923
|$1,399
|$1,655
|Average
|$684
|$1,045
|$1,240
|Rough
|$444
|$691
|$824
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,400
|$1,689
|Clean
|$764
|$1,243
|$1,500
|Average
|$566
|$928
|$1,123
|Rough
|$368
|$613
|$747