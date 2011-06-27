  1. Home
Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Grand Cherokee
5(50%)4(40%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

SRT* Cherokee

D.Brisson, 01/08/2007
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

Sold an Escalade for this SUV. Superfast, Car and driver reviews say 13.40 in the 1/4. Sounds great, spotty build quality with paint and plastic. Great performance, great handling rides like a performance car should, not for the person who wants to ride on an air cushion. Gets a lot of attention at lights and parking lots. Stops on a dime with the huge brakes.

3 years later

luvjeepsrt, 05/06/2011
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Purchased new early '08 with every option. My 3 year check in-54k miles. 7 brake jobs, odd considering it was 90% highway driving....27 incidents of check engine light coming on-2 pcm's replaced, 2 exhaust manifold gaskets, various cracked pieces of plastic broken while at the dealer while being repaired that will cost a fortune to replace (dealer of course denies). Never driven it rough, never had an accident. Dealer experiences hit and miss, most see unable to address SRT issues and how to fix properly.

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8

Jacques Guertin, 04/17/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

In spite of a few reliability issues (e.g., occasional erratic A/C and occasional erratic power), this car is built like a tank and accelerates 0 to 60 in about 4.8 s! For a 5,000 lb SUV for less than $50k, this is fantastic. It also handles well and is less prone to roll over than many other SUVs. And, it looks good too. I would not hesitate buying another.

My wife is now the coolest soccer mom!

Bob, 02/13/2007
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought almost new (4300 miles) and my wife and I love it! Traded in a 2003 Suburban Z71 and not looking back. Same fuel economy, no third row (we didn't need it), but the SRT8 is easier to park and way more fun to drive. My wife was considering the BMW X5 and the Lexus RX350, but she always had a soft spot for the older Grand Cherokees. I pointed out the SRT8 had better seats and better performance than the X5 (she's an aggressive driver for a girl :) and she didn't believe me. One test drive and she was hooked. I wasn't looking forward to driving a minivanish Lexus or even the more performance Bimmer (and I own a 540i.) But this is truly a vehicle that both of us love driving!

Awesome SRT8 Grand Cherokee

Terry , 09/18/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the top performance SUV in the world with acceleration, speed, braking, and handling that must be experienced to be believed. Despite that you are surrounded by a luxurious environment with every feature and comfort you could want. When I'm relaxing I must drive with the cruise control or I am going 100+ and not even know it until you notice you are blowing by other cars or you glance at the speedo. My mileage is 14.66 mpg but I never drive less than 85. If you appreciate precision and amazing performance but still need to do the family stuff this is the one for you. You will not be disappointed. I never thought I would own a Chrysler product, I'm really glad I was wrong.

