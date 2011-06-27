Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

SRT* Cherokee D.Brisson , 01/08/2007 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Sold an Escalade for this SUV. Superfast, Car and driver reviews say 13.40 in the 1/4. Sounds great, spotty build quality with paint and plastic. Great performance, great handling rides like a performance car should, not for the person who wants to ride on an air cushion. Gets a lot of attention at lights and parking lots. Stops on a dime with the huge brakes. Report Abuse

3 years later luvjeepsrt , 05/06/2011 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased new early '08 with every option. My 3 year check in-54k miles. 7 brake jobs, odd considering it was 90% highway driving....27 incidents of check engine light coming on-2 pcm's replaced, 2 exhaust manifold gaskets, various cracked pieces of plastic broken while at the dealer while being repaired that will cost a fortune to replace (dealer of course denies). Never driven it rough, never had an accident. Dealer experiences hit and miss, most see unable to address SRT issues and how to fix properly. Report Abuse

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Jacques Guertin , 04/17/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful In spite of a few reliability issues (e.g., occasional erratic A/C and occasional erratic power), this car is built like a tank and accelerates 0 to 60 in about 4.8 s! For a 5,000 lb SUV for less than $50k, this is fantastic. It also handles well and is less prone to roll over than many other SUVs. And, it looks good too. I would not hesitate buying another. Report Abuse

My wife is now the coolest soccer mom! Bob , 02/13/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought almost new (4300 miles) and my wife and I love it! Traded in a 2003 Suburban Z71 and not looking back. Same fuel economy, no third row (we didn't need it), but the SRT8 is easier to park and way more fun to drive. My wife was considering the BMW X5 and the Lexus RX350, but she always had a soft spot for the older Grand Cherokees. I pointed out the SRT8 had better seats and better performance than the X5 (she's an aggressive driver for a girl :) and she didn't believe me. One test drive and she was hooked. I wasn't looking forward to driving a minivanish Lexus or even the more performance Bimmer (and I own a 540i.) But this is truly a vehicle that both of us love driving! Report Abuse