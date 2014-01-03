Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    76,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    228,866 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,221

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    176,573 miles

    $3,400

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    86,325 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    226,014 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,222

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    91,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    187,866 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    241,181 miles

    $3,900

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    250,135 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,518

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    251,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    178,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    185,156 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    268,491 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,450

    $303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    229,210 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $200 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    252,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    94,108 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    263,186 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    203,219 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8271 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 271 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (3%)
*** TRICK FOR YOUR electrical problems and cooling system.
buckeye2014,03/01/2014
I purchased my 1999 Jeep in 2013 it has only caused me two decent problems. One being the cooling system after replacing the hoses, radiator, thermostat and the thermostat housing unit, temp sensors and relays and the cooling fan I still had problems with overheating, it was then I realized my fan was not kicking on at all with no return on electrical parts I was out of money. The 99 is also the year that they made different types of cooling fans and the assembly to switch out cooling fans from mechanical to electric. Instead of paying hundreds to fix an electric problem I simply went to a junk yard and pulled a mechanical fan from a 98 jeep and swapped mine out. it cost me 40 bucks.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings