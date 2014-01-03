Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 76,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$1,220 Below Market
- 228,866 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,221$938 Below Market
- 176,573 miles
$3,400
- 86,325 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,111 Below Market
- 226,014 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,222
- 91,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 187,866 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 241,181 miles
$3,900
- 250,135 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,518
- 251,814 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 178,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990$1,390 Below Market
- 185,156 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,999
- 268,491 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450$303 Below Market
- 229,210 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$200 Below Market
- 252,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 94,108 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 263,186 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
- 203,219 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
buckeye2014,03/01/2014
I purchased my 1999 Jeep in 2013 it has only caused me two decent problems. One being the cooling system after replacing the hoses, radiator, thermostat and the thermostat housing unit, temp sensors and relays and the cooling fan I still had problems with overheating, it was then I realized my fan was not kicking on at all with no return on electrical parts I was out of money. The 99 is also the year that they made different types of cooling fans and the assembly to switch out cooling fans from mechanical to electric. Instead of paying hundreds to fix an electric problem I simply went to a junk yard and pulled a mechanical fan from a 98 jeep and swapped mine out. it cost me 40 bucks.
