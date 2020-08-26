Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me
- 63,335 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,988$3,938 Below Market
Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick - Mooresville / North Carolina
This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: 10 Speakers, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, High Performance Suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seats w/Perforated Suede, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours" -Randy Jr All prices plus tax, tag, doc & lic. Fees.Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9FC683561
Stock: TR76417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 75,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,991$5,185 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Premium Installed Options include dual-pane panoramic sunroof, srt high performance audio, rear dvd entertainment center, trailer tow group iv and full size spare tire. Well Equipped with Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors and Trailer Hitch. The exterior color is Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoatwith a Red/Black interior. As a 5 Star Dealer Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington includes Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few items you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing. ***Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington where you are treated like royalty. * * * * *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXFC683391
Stock: U1732T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 89,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,500$3,628 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE**, **BLUETOOTH**, **4WD**, **HIGH PERFORMANCE**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REMOTE START**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Take the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the line Harman Kardon 19 speaker system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0FC860367
Stock: D1425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 56,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,977$4,302 Below Market
Billion Auto Kia in Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ2FC662941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT25,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,444$3,661 Below Market
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
REDUCED FROM $44,997!, $3,700 below Kelley Blue Book! LOW MILES - 25,792! SRT trim. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO KEY FEATURES INCLUDE DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD) Leather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat EXPERTS RAVE ""If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the way to go. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes."" -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $44,997. This Grand Cherokee is priced $3,700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5FC956771
Stock: PJ1096A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,978$2,919 Below Market
Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 23,027! JUST REPRICED FROM $45,950. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Steel Spare Wheel, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" SATIN CARBON SPLIT 5 SPOKE, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD). Jeep SRT with Bright White Clear Coat exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 475 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade-In AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $45,950. This Grand Cherokee is priced $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXFC855418
Stock: D007633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 39,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,145$502 Below Market
Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Wilsonville / Oregon
Family Owned and Operated since 1961, come check out the Indoor Facility and experience the best buying experience in the NW!2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Sound Package, Navigation System, Remote Start, 4WD.Reviews:* Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the line Harman Kardon 19 speaker system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary13/19 City/Highway MPG FAST and EASY Buying Process, Straight Forward Pricing, Friendly & Knowledgeable Team, STRESS FREE FINANCING Bad Credit Wont Stop You Here, and Committed to Building a Stronger Community! Experience the Findlay Difference today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0FC855962
Stock: P2374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 14,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4FC645736
Stock: 19213149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,648 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,990$251 Below Market
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to the exclusive Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore online vehicle listings. <b>Equipment</b> Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Quickly unlock this mid-size suv with keyless entry. Enjoy the heated seats in this mid-size suv you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This unit features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Jeep Grand Cherokee. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this unit. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. The Grand Cherokee is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The premium wheels make this Jeep Grand Cherokee stand out from the crowd. Average MPG city 13 / hwy 19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4FC839845
Stock: 839845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 88,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,975$1,938 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Red Vapor, finished in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl over a Red and Black Leather and Suede Interior.Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping black chrome 20 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Panoramic Moonroof- Heated and Cooled Seats & Heated Steering Wheel- Heated Rear Seats- Dual Screen BluRay Rear Entertainment System- Remote Start- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, Adaptive Cruise Control- Fantastic Harman Kardon Sound System with subwoofer and Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth, and AUX inputs.A solid 6.4L MDS HEMI V8 engine and 8 speed automatic transmission push 475 horsepower to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably, and FAST - it'll hit 60 from a standstill in under 5 seconds, an absolute blast to drive.This awesome hot rod Jeep won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it, but do it soon - it'll be gone before you can catch your breath. Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3FC659434
Stock: 13515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 46,674 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,815$2,959 Below Market
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6FC804143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,966
Paramus Chevrolet - Paramus / New Jersey
This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Bright White Clearcoat features: Clean CARFAX. Non-Smoker, Local Trade, Grand Cherokee SRT, 4D Sport Utility, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Leather Trimmed Seats w/Perforated Inserts, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof (DISC), Navigation System, Quick Order Package 27L, Wheels: 20' x 10.0' Black Chrome Split 5 Spoke. Odometer is 46641 miles below market average!Reviews:* Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving TechnologyBACK-UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 4X4, LEATHER, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING AID, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, 20" WHEELS, BLU-RAY, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ2FC848320
Stock: 40696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 60,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,998$762 Below Market
Park Place BMW - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5FC821855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,998
CarMax Hartford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hartford / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5FC146427
Stock: 18901102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,269 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,995
Lithia Reno Subaru - Reno / Nevada
$600 below Kelley Blue Book! SRT trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Tow Hitch, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Premium Headliner Module, SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO 19 Speakers High Performance Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier, WHEELS: 20" X 10.0" BLACK CHROME SPLIT 5 SPOKE, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Steel Spare Wheel, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything AFFORDABILITY: This Grand Cherokee is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Reno Subaru you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Subaru automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Lithia Reno Subaru is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Lithia Reno Subaru and experience our service for yourself! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJXFC765654
Stock: FC765654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 49,254 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,998
RS Motors - Falconer / New York
This southern kept 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is guaranteed to turn heads! This vehicle not only looks good but sounds and drives amazing with a Hemi V8 6.4L engine. WARNING: You won't be able to walk away. Trades welcome! See more photos and information or apply online for financing a www.rsmotor.biz.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ6FC647973
Stock: RS9050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$42,999
Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Las Vegas / Nevada
Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge is pleased to offer this Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. 4WD. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Thanks for checking out this great vehicle. When looking to buy pre-owned, why not buy from the #1 Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealer in Nevada? Give us a call or come by today to see our huge inventory selection and let our great team assist you in locating your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1FC687278
Stock: PU9034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,140 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFDJ7FC102624
Stock: 19031648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
