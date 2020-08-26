Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for Sale Near Me

Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick - Mooresville / North Carolina

This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: 10 Speakers, 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, High Performance Suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seats w/Perforated Suede, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours" -Randy Jr All prices plus tax, tag, doc & lic. Fees.Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6; upscale interior; plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features; irrefutable off-road ability; outlandish SRT model. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the l

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9FC683561

Stock: TR76417A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020