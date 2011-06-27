Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews
*** TRICK FOR YOUR electrical problems and cooling system.
I purchased my 1999 Jeep in 2013 it has only caused me two decent problems. One being the cooling system after replacing the hoses, radiator, thermostat and the thermostat housing unit, temp sensors and relays and the cooling fan I still had problems with overheating, it was then I realized my fan was not kicking on at all with no return on electrical parts I was out of money. The 99 is also the year that they made different types of cooling fans and the assembly to switch out cooling fans from mechanical to electric. Instead of paying hundreds to fix an electric problem I simply went to a junk yard and pulled a mechanical fan from a 98 jeep and swapped mine out. it cost me 40 bucks.
Loved it
I was reading other reviews laughing and had to add my own. I LOVED my V8 Limited and wouldn't have given her up for anything. She's a five star ride, handles like a dream, parks great in the city, goes absolutely anywhere off road, handles snow, ice, mud, fallen trees, and flooding with ease. All the gremlins everyone else had, I had too. Seat motor died, window motor died, had to fix the AC, and the rear tail lights never quite worked no matter what you did. All those little mechanical/electrical issues didn't matter. I bought her at 120K and passed 200K before a drunk driver took her out.
my 1999 jeep grand cherokee 16 year review
after 16 years of ownership, here's my take on my 1999 jeep grand cherokee laredo V8 4.7L AUTO/PS/PB/AC/etc. THE GOOD: exterior paint job is EXCELLENT and shows 0 signs of wear ... hats of to the paint department at chrysler on this one ... the interior ... excellent shape (no leather seats, just fabric) ... dash board - not 1 crack ... no weathering ... the interior has held up over the years and is in EXCELLENT shape. 4.7V8 Engine ... good power, been very reliable (1 exhaust manifold replaced), transmission solid ... just a sensor that went that made it shifting from 2-3 gear slip ... of course ive ALWAY ALWAYS ALWAYS changed my oil at 3,500 miles and done the tranny FLUSH on scheduled basis. visibility is awesome, some you CANNOT find today except in a subaru forester. towing is awesome. the size (particularly the length) is spot-on at 181" ... today's mid-sized SUV's routinely occupy the 190+" range ... seats are COMFORTABLE and still hold up - not great on LONG journeys though (500+ mile days). fuel economy is low, but not different than what i expected and it runs on 85 octane. THE BAD: electrical, sensors, water pump, radiator split, CV boots, leaking axles, AC, oil pump sensor, PCM - 3 times thus far and counting ... cannot but an OEM PC M must buy it remanufactored from less than reputable 3rd party suppliers, electrical wires between door jams fail/frayed, sensors, sensors, sensors. all these failures started occuring around the 90k mile mark ... and have consistently nickel and dimed me all the way to the 141k mark (where i'm currently at). i cannot trust the jeep to go anywhere other than locally in town ... and having paid close attention to the tranny and electrical issues on the '14 JGC (and the fact that chrysler corporate fatcat exec's elimanated the rear flip window, something i use EVERY DAY), i'll be running with the 2017 4runner when it comes in december '16 ... overall, the jeep has met my needs, but for people who keep their vehicles for a LONG time, dependability/reliability/durability is lacking.
All around perfect vehicle!
After such bad luck and poor choice in vehicle purchases I feel like I finally found a gem! Purchased my 1999 JGC from a relative, me being the 2nd owner and it just rolled over 175k miles. Lucky for me it came from the south, as I live outside of Detroit and our roads and weather eat cars up. I love everything about my Jeep, it rides like a truck, but feels smooth like a luxury car. It's had overall minor replacements done, all routine work. Planning on replacing the motor in the next 6 months, as the rod bearings are just starting to act up. Other than that and some foggy head lamps, its in stellar shape. My next vehicle purchase will definitely be another Jeep!
Great Vehicle
I've had my Jeep GC LMTD V8 since 2003. I purchased the vehicle with 79,000 miles and am now turning 200,000 miles with only limited repairs. I have had to replace the transmission once, the alternator once and the power window motor on the front passenger side once. All of these repairs were performed at around 150,000 miles. My Jeep has been all around the country and most recently from AZ to NE and has never broken down. I have had the brake problems, but this was remedied by a competent mechanic in Mesa AZ. Overall I would say this is one of the most reliable, toughest vehicles I have ever owned. I would definitely purchase another one.
