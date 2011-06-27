Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,184
|$7,656
|$8,930
|Clean
|$5,825
|$7,217
|$8,403
|Average
|$5,105
|$6,339
|$7,350
|Rough
|$4,386
|$5,461
|$6,297
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,575
|$9,093
|$10,418
|Clean
|$7,134
|$8,572
|$9,803
|Average
|$6,253
|$7,529
|$8,575
|Rough
|$5,372
|$6,487
|$7,346
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,136
|$8,629
|$9,929
|Clean
|$6,721
|$8,134
|$9,343
|Average
|$5,891
|$7,145
|$8,172
|Rough
|$5,061
|$6,155
|$7,001
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,532
|$8,104
|$9,463
|Clean
|$6,152
|$7,639
|$8,905
|Average
|$5,392
|$6,710
|$7,789
|Rough
|$4,632
|$5,781
|$6,673
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,292
|$7,814
|$9,130
|Clean
|$5,926
|$7,366
|$8,591
|Average
|$5,195
|$6,470
|$7,514
|Rough
|$4,463
|$5,574
|$6,437
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,322
|$9,170
|$10,764
|Clean
|$6,897
|$8,644
|$10,129
|Average
|$6,045
|$7,592
|$8,859
|Rough
|$5,193
|$6,541
|$7,590
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,748
|$8,345
|$9,728
|Clean
|$6,356
|$7,867
|$9,154
|Average
|$5,571
|$6,910
|$8,007
|Rough
|$4,786
|$5,953
|$6,859
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/12 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,396
|$8,826
|$10,074
|Clean
|$6,966
|$8,320
|$9,480
|Average
|$6,106
|$7,308
|$8,292
|Rough
|$5,246
|$6,296
|$7,104
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,875
|$8,262
|$9,470
|Clean
|$6,475
|$7,788
|$8,912
|Average
|$5,676
|$6,841
|$7,795
|Rough
|$4,876
|$5,894
|$6,678