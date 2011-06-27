  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,184$7,656$8,930
Clean$5,825$7,217$8,403
Average$5,105$6,339$7,350
Rough$4,386$5,461$6,297
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,575$9,093$10,418
Clean$7,134$8,572$9,803
Average$6,253$7,529$8,575
Rough$5,372$6,487$7,346
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,136$8,629$9,929
Clean$6,721$8,134$9,343
Average$5,891$7,145$8,172
Rough$5,061$6,155$7,001
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$6,532$8,104$9,463
Clean$6,152$7,639$8,905
Average$5,392$6,710$7,789
Rough$4,632$5,781$6,673
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$6,292$7,814$9,130
Clean$5,926$7,366$8,591
Average$5,195$6,470$7,514
Rough$4,463$5,574$6,437
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,322$9,170$10,764
Clean$6,897$8,644$10,129
Average$6,045$7,592$8,859
Rough$5,193$6,541$7,590
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$6,748$8,345$9,728
Clean$6,356$7,867$9,154
Average$5,571$6,910$8,007
Rough$4,786$5,953$6,859
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/12 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,396$8,826$10,074
Clean$6,966$8,320$9,480
Average$6,106$7,308$8,292
Rough$5,246$6,296$7,104
2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$6,875$8,262$9,470
Clean$6,475$7,788$8,912
Average$5,676$6,841$7,795
Rough$4,876$5,894$6,678
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Altima ranges from $4,386 to $8,930, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.