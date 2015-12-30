Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    77,785 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    132,529 miles

    $4,395

    Details
  • 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    153,315 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,800

    Details
  • 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    198,842 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    196,482 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    252,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    263,186 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    203,219 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    167,870 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    180,086 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,295

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited
    used

    1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited

    114,879 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    219,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    259,175 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,800

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    76,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    228,866 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,221

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    176,573 miles

    $3,400

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    86,325 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Jeep
Brandon,12/30/2015
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
Well this jeep is highly dependable, but there are quite a few sensors that tend to go bad and cause it to stall/lose power/misfire. Main things I have had to replace are Crankshaft Position sensor, fuel pump, and Idle air control valve. Gas mileage is great for a 1997 SUV. If you own one make sure you do a lot of research if something is going wrong with it. I have found tons of help from jeep forums guiding me to what my problem is.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to