Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,290
|$1,622
|Clean
|$572
|$1,179
|$1,489
|Average
|$465
|$958
|$1,224
|Rough
|$357
|$737
|$958
Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,175
|$1,488
|Clean
|$506
|$1,074
|$1,366
|Average
|$411
|$873
|$1,123
|Rough
|$316
|$671
|$879
Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,171
|$1,488
|Clean
|$494
|$1,071
|$1,366
|Average
|$401
|$870
|$1,123
|Rough
|$309
|$669
|$879
Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,238
|$1,557
|Clean
|$548
|$1,132
|$1,430
|Average
|$445
|$920
|$1,175
|Rough
|$342
|$707
|$920
Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,178
|$1,488
|Clean
|$510
|$1,077
|$1,366
|Average
|$414
|$875
|$1,123
|Rough
|$319
|$673
|$879
Estimated values
1995 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,159
|$1,488
|Clean
|$461
|$1,059
|$1,366
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$288
|$662
|$879