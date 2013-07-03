Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4GZ58S7TC158940

Stock: P12754A_1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

