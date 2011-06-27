Estimated values
2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,190
|$71,529
|$73,216
|Clean
|$68,951
|$70,258
|$71,892
|Average
|$66,472
|$67,718
|$69,242
|Rough
|$63,994
|$65,177
|$66,592
Estimated values
2019 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,491
|$75,737
|$80,984
|Clean
|$70,229
|$74,392
|$79,519
|Average
|$67,705
|$71,702
|$76,588
|Rough
|$65,180
|$69,012
|$73,657