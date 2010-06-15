Used 2006 Jeep Commander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,795$1,708 Below Market
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Take command of the road in the 2006 Jeep Commander! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: delay-off headlights, front and rear reading lights, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48KX6C221570
Stock: G0498B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 111,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$2,932 Below Market
Royal Motor Mart - Ridgewood / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58246C335201
Stock: 335201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,834 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994$2,069 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58266C139308
Stock: 139308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,653 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,991$1,349 Below Market
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
Loaded! Leather Interior! Power Sunroof! Heated seats! Rear Video! 7 Passenger Seating! Four Wheel Drive! and MORE! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48N36C139819
Stock: 139819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,564 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,890$1,324 Below Market
Ed Martin Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
NAVIGATION!, BLUETOOTH!, HEATED SEATS!, LEATHER SEATING!, TOW PACKAGE!, ROOF RAILS!, MEMORY SEATS!, HOMELINK!, MOONROOF!, POWER FOOT PEDALS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, TOW/ HAUL MODE!, PARKING SENSORS!, 3RD ROW SEATING!, TRACTION CONTROL!, 4.7L V8 MPI, 4WD, 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 7 to 4 Pin Wiring Adapter, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Group IV.This Vehicle is Part of Ed Martin Nissan's Public Before Wholesale Program.What is Public Before Wholesale?Ed Martin Public Before Wholesale was born out of an extreme outpouring of customer demand to offer a lower priced selection of vehicles. These used cars that have traditionally been wholesaled to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ed Martin Nissans Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.You asked, and we listened! So now we are offering them directly to you! Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our BEST PRICEWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING here at ED MARTIN! This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market! Come to Ed Martin and experience the difference of doing business with industry leaders! Ed Martin has been offering the highest quality new & pre-owned vehicles since 1955. Call today for details on any of them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58N56C192334
Stock: 1R1150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 139,414 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,557
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2006 Black Jeep Commander Limited 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4.7L V8 MPI, 4WD, 17 x 7.5 Aluminum (WF6) Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/6-Disc/MP3, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 4.7L V8 MPI, 4WD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58N06C293426
Stock: B5347C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 121,675 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$897 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this JeepCommander , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K96C328982
Stock: 02798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 177,166 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,227 Below Market
Sunshine Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K16C272147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,668 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995$569 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Delivering power, style and convenience, this 2006 Jeep Commander has everything you're looking for. Curious about how far this Commander has been driven? The odometer reads 166668 miles. As you re cruising down the street in style, you ll be happy to know that it comes with great features like: From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. Take home the car of your dreams today. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58256C363766
Stock: P8556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 205,782 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,983
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Wholesale Special Wholesale special! Napleton's offers select vehicles at wholesale prices directly to the public! Buy this car at wholesale prices before it leaves for the auction! Body or Mechanical reconditioning will be required. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K36C238064
Stock: 202561B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,868 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,595$344 Below Market
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K26C129630
Stock: 1362n
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 90,567 miles
$8,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58246C143455
Stock: 143455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,930 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,449$251 Below Market
New Motors Volkswagen - Erie / Pennsylvania
What helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Jeep Commander 4WD 5-Speed Automatic3.7L V6 Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48KX6C123817
Stock: 17416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 162,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
CARS2YOU.COM - Mishawaka / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K26C153698
Stock: 153698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,143 miles
$8,175
Mike Raisor Buick GMC - Lafayette / Indiana
4.7L V8 MPI 17' x 7.5' Aluminum (WF6) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199 documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48NX6C202768
Stock: P92631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 187,846 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,998
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2006 JEEP COMMANDER, 3 ROW SEATING, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE-IN
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K86C235645
Stock: 20S40B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY 3RD ROW LEATHER SUNROOF HEMI V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HH58286C221991
Stock: VIN1991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$247 Below Market
South City Motors - South Saint Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Commander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K86C149235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Commander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Commander
- 5(52%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(1%)
Related Jeep Commander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Compass Charleston WV
- Used Jeep Commander Hartford CT
- Used Jeep Compass Billings MT
- Used Jeep Liberty Dallas TX
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Garland TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Springfield MA
- Used Jeep Gladiator West Palm Beach FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Tempe AZ
- Used Jeep Commander Everett WA
- Used Jeep Liberty Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK 2018 Gilbert AZ
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011 Lubbock TX
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2014 Columbus OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News