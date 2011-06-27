2020 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews
Great ride
Not just great to look at, it’s a pleasure to drive. I kept close track of the fuel mileage and gave me a solid 24 miles per gallon at 75 miles an hour with the cruise on. I just wish it had a larger than 15 gallon fuel tank. And figure out a good way to disable that start stop feature. Most importantly, the Apple CarPlay worked seamlessly. I plugged my phone in and my my navigation apps popped right up there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first Chrysler buy is above all others
My 2020 Jeep Latitude Plus 4WD 4 cylinder is one of the best vehicles in over 40 years of driving. I rate 5 stars for the safety features, comfort, interior (cold weather package) and smooth drive. The stability on highways and city seems like a ride in the cloud. Also impressed with the turns, engine's horsepower transfer to wheels and Jeep warning devices. My past SUVs (Toyota, Honda, Nissan) were good but not comparable to this Jeep experience. Also, the city and highway MPG are higher than advertised and Consumers Report numbers.
Sweet ride and solid build
Very well built rugged vehicle. Even the non-trailhawk versions are solid. Quiet ride and is very comfortable too. Plenty of rear seat space for people with longer legs and lots of hip room. I test drive this vehicle in many styles but the 4x4 drive with the V6 or turbo 4 is the best. Don't get scared by the 9 speed trans some make a big deal out of. That general sluggishness was several years ago and the software updates have improved it 10 fold. Love the interior layout and that there is NO plastic fantastic pieces making it look cheap. It's nice soft materials all around
Great SUV
Awesome 4x4. 2.0 Turbo has lots of power and torque. Very quiet going down the road and very hard to believe this is a 4x4 given the great ride. A very solid feeling SUV. Interior is very nice with nice materials. Front seats are very comfortable and even the passenger seat is electric. I have heard bad things about the 9 Speed tranny, but I have not noticed any issues to date. Very smooth shifting. The LED headlamps are very bright but do not blind oncoming drivers. Gas milage is a solid 25 MPG going down the interstate on cruise control. The 8,4 Infotainment system is among the best I have ever seen. Pairs right up with your phone and connects almost instantly with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google maps works great as our go to NAV system. Map updates from Google almost constantly so you are always driving with the latest map. Contrast this with factory NAV which is expensive to purchase and expensive to update every year.. All around a great SUV that stands head and shoulders against the competition. After all, it's a Jeep. Since 1941
Amazing car !
Starting with safety it’s a great vehicle. You can add numerous of safety features such as coward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. I have a limited v6 and it drives beautifully, it’s powerful, and pretty fast. The car inside and out is just unique and beautiful, it doesn’t feel cheap like most cars. The interior comes with numerous features you can add as well like cold weather group. Don’t add navigation though if you have apple car play because any navigation app will automatically go onto display. Highly recommend this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related 2020 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Jeep Compass
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus