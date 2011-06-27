Estimated values
1991 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,352
|Average
|$370
|$852
|$1,111
|Rough
|$285
|$655
|$870
Estimated values
1991 Ford E-350 Super Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,352
|Average
|$370
|$852
|$1,111
|Rough
|$285
|$655
|$870
Estimated values
1991 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,352
|Average
|$370
|$852
|$1,111
|Rough
|$285
|$655
|$870
Estimated values
1991 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,352
|Average
|$370
|$852
|$1,111
|Rough
|$285
|$655
|$870