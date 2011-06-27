Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,377
|$7,431
|$8,923
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,058
|$8,451
|Average
|$4,591
|$6,311
|$7,508
|Rough
|$4,067
|$5,565
|$6,564
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,721
|$7,684
|$9,113
|Clean
|$5,442
|$7,298
|$8,631
|Average
|$4,884
|$6,526
|$7,668
|Rough
|$4,327
|$5,754
|$6,704
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,174
|$7,091
|$8,484
|Clean
|$4,922
|$6,735
|$8,036
|Average
|$4,418
|$6,023
|$7,139
|Rough
|$3,913
|$5,310
|$6,242
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,201
|$6,592
|$7,609
|Clean
|$4,948
|$6,261
|$7,207
|Average
|$4,441
|$5,598
|$6,402
|Rough
|$3,934
|$4,936
|$5,598