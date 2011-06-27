Estimated values
2005 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,409
|$3,937
|Clean
|$2,158
|$3,038
|$3,511
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,295
|$2,657
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,553
|$1,804
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan w/leather (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,437
|$2,908
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,172
|$2,593
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,641
|$1,962
|Rough
|$701
|$1,110
|$1,332
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,620
|$3,089
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,334
|$2,754
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,764
|$2,085
|Rough
|$784
|$1,193
|$1,415
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,065
|$2,383
|Clean
|$1,312
|$1,840
|$2,124
|Average
|$987
|$1,390
|$1,608
|Rough
|$663
|$941
|$1,092
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,292
|$3,451
|$4,074
|Clean
|$2,040
|$3,075
|$3,632
|Average
|$1,536
|$2,324
|$2,749
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,572
|$1,866