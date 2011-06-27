Estimated values
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,875
|$8,954
|$10,956
|Clean
|$6,513
|$8,492
|$10,353
|Average
|$5,788
|$7,569
|$9,149
|Rough
|$5,063
|$6,645
|$7,945
Estimated values
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,835
|$9,966
|$12,029
|Clean
|$7,422
|$9,452
|$11,368
|Average
|$6,596
|$8,424
|$10,046
|Rough
|$5,770
|$7,396
|$8,723