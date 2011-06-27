Used 2012 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Virgill Mouton , 11/20/2015 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

May 23, 2017 30,283 miles It's still a bad ass car! 2016 I recently took this car on a road trip, around 2000 miles round trip. On the return trip home I decided not to spend a night in a hotel and just stop for gas and food, I don't know what you've read or heard about this car but trust me. This is a bad ass car. I was thoroughly impressed. During the trip I drove on many types of road surfaces and sometimes bad weather conditions and nothing fazed this car. There was nothing it couldn't handle and all systems worked perfectly. Nothing broke down. I"m 48 years old, 300 lbs and I hadn't been on a long road trip in about 25 years. Didn't know if I was going to enjoy it as much as I did in my younger years. I really enjoyed the trip. Mainly because of the XJ. Believe me many a time I was in some desolate country, there wasn't a town for maybe 40 or 50 miles and this car took me through that without breaking a sweat. Sometimes I did 110 mph and put it on cruise control. I'm a car person so I'm getting a little teary eyed talking about this. No I don't work for Jaguar. I'm here to help those who are maybe thinking about buying this car. I've had it for almost 4 years and nothing has broke on it. Seriously, ....nothing. Performance is excellent. All that bad stuff you used to hear about Jaguar reliability, that's over.