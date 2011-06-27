Used 2012 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews
This car is my child
May 23, 2017 30,283 miles It's still a bad ass car! 2016 I recently took this car on a road trip, around 2000 miles round trip. On the return trip home I decided not to spend a night in a hotel and just stop for gas and food, I don't know what you've read or heard about this car but trust me. This is a bad ass car. I was thoroughly impressed. During the trip I drove on many types of road surfaces and sometimes bad weather conditions and nothing fazed this car. There was nothing it couldn't handle and all systems worked perfectly. Nothing broke down. I"m 48 years old, 300 lbs and I hadn't been on a long road trip in about 25 years. Didn't know if I was going to enjoy it as much as I did in my younger years. I really enjoyed the trip. Mainly because of the XJ. Believe me many a time I was in some desolate country, there wasn't a town for maybe 40 or 50 miles and this car took me through that without breaking a sweat. Sometimes I did 110 mph and put it on cruise control. I'm a car person so I'm getting a little teary eyed talking about this. No I don't work for Jaguar. I'm here to help those who are maybe thinking about buying this car. I've had it for almost 4 years and nothing has broke on it. Seriously, ....nothing. Performance is excellent. All that bad stuff you used to hear about Jaguar reliability, that's over.
LOVE MY JAG !!!
This is my first Jag !! I love it ,a real eye turner . I always have people to come to asking what kind of car are you driving? if you love attention you will love an XJ . I was blessed to have a choice between an BMW ,or an Mercedes . I made the right decision.
Used Jaguars Are the New...New
If you can locate the 2012 Jaguar XJ with low mileage as I have; it is a great vehicle and a great buy. The body styling is not dated and many believe the drive train performs better than the changes that were made in the next couple of newer model years.
Great car... Until...
I got a great price on a lease-return XJ and I love the car. I bought it with 44,000 miles and now, at 75,000, just after the certified warranty has expired, it's got a major starting problem, with the dash warnings lit up like Times Square. I had the problem intermittently and I took it in while still under warranty, but they couldn't figure it out. Now, every third or fourth start, it does this death rattly and I have to shut it down and restart it twice to reset the problem. It's a gorgeous car, but it's a maintenance nightmare.
