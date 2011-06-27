Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type Wagon Consumer Reviews

Move over BMW, Audi elsaidst , 05/23/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Jag got it right, no matter what reviews say. This car is a gem. More spacious than its competition, as powerful and certainly more luxurious. Add to that reliabilty. Driving it is a pleasure, certaily a cruiser for long hauls. On winding roads it tends to float but is forgiving when pushed hard. A head turner it is at ease in traffic. Report Abuse

Instant classic karl , 09/29/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Well this is my first jag, if you are a car person then this is a really cool car. There are better cars out there for sure, not that much better. I purchased the sportwagon version. I wanted utility and sportiness, and it is a rare car for sure. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Jag. of course. I like the fact that jag's not going to be outdated by newer models and it has the classic styling of older jags(hood ornament). I believe it will be a sleeper classic in wagon form only though. It could get better gas mileage but IT is a Jag not a Honda. I think in ten years gas cars as the way we know them won't exist and this will be still a Jaguar not a prius. My 2 cents.

Jaguar X-TYPE Sport Package Antonio , 06/17/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car handles well even in tight corners and with all features included in the price of the car compared to its competitors it becomes the best value for money in its class. Very eye catching especially in black. The overall ride is comfortable albeit in the sport package you feel the road more often. Engine is well positioned to provide quick acceleration when needed. The car's interior wood grain enhancements lend a level of elegance while its external mesh grill in the sport package provide fun and flair compared to others on the road. All-round best value for money with great handling and style.

2006 X-Type personal car J.MAY , 09/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The ride and quiet of the car is excellent. It is the perfect size for me and my family.