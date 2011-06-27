  1. Home
Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 X-Type
5(62%)4(38%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Move over BMW, Audi

elsaidst, 05/23/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Jag got it right, no matter what reviews say. This car is a gem. More spacious than its competition, as powerful and certainly more luxurious. Add to that reliabilty. Driving it is a pleasure, certaily a cruiser for long hauls. On winding roads it tends to float but is forgiving when pushed hard. A head turner it is at ease in traffic.

Report Abuse

Instant classic

karl, 09/29/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Well this is my first jag, if you are a car person then this is a really cool car. There are better cars out there for sure, not that much better. I purchased the sportwagon version. I wanted utility and sportiness, and it is a rare car for sure. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Jag. of course. I like the fact that jag's not going to be outdated by newer models and it has the classic styling of older jags(hood ornament). I believe it will be a sleeper classic in wagon form only though. It could get better gas mileage but IT is a Jag not a Honda. I think in ten years gas cars as the way we know them won't exist and this will be still a Jaguar not a prius. My 2 cents.

Report Abuse

Jaguar X-TYPE Sport Package

Antonio, 06/17/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car handles well even in tight corners and with all features included in the price of the car compared to its competitors it becomes the best value for money in its class. Very eye catching especially in black. The overall ride is comfortable albeit in the sport package you feel the road more often. Engine is well positioned to provide quick acceleration when needed. The car's interior wood grain enhancements lend a level of elegance while its external mesh grill in the sport package provide fun and flair compared to others on the road. All-round best value for money with great handling and style.

Report Abuse

2006 X-Type personal car

J.MAY, 09/02/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The ride and quiet of the car is excellent. It is the perfect size for me and my family.

Report Abuse

Head Turner

brucelee, 09/07/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I'm 6'4" 330 lbs guy who is comfortable when driving this car. I have recently went to look at the Jaguar XJ8 and now I will buy it soon. May I warn any potential buyers, people will talk about the jag but would love to be in your seat driving the jag. It is fast and dependable. The gas is great. It cost 27 dollars to fill up tank with 93 octane. That is great. This car is an attention getter. It cost to be the boss. I went to local dealership for oil change and was amazed that you only need an oil change every 1 year or first 10,000 miles. So you save money. At this moment no problems with vehicle. I wish I had a navigation system and this would make this a total package

Report Abuse
