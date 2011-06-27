Estimated values
2004 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$3,270
|$3,880
|Clean
|$1,934
|$2,906
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,177
|$2,571
|Rough
|$958
|$1,448
|$1,699
2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,326
|$2,782
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,067
|$2,469
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,548
|$1,843
|Rough
|$663
|$1,030
|$1,218