Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Consumer Reviews

Alex Stoyanov , 10/31/2017 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)

23 of 31 people found this review helpful

This car was the biggest disappointment out of any car my wife and I have ever had. It looks great and drives good but we never get to drive it. Rather than that spend our time calling and leaving messages to various people at Jaguar NA and the dealer to check on repair status with no success whatsoever. The car is on its 5th visit to the dealer's service department and every visit is for more than a week. we leased the car less than 4 months ago and it's been nothing but problems. Water leaks, strange smells, check engine light on all the time, reduced performance issues, malfunctioned gas pedal. You can tell they invested the money in making the car look good but underneath that pretty skin it is a terrible turd. Between my wife and I we've had more than 10 BMW products and neither one of them has come anywhere close having problems like this. On top of that Jaguar NA would not return my phone calls - total lack of customer service. Stay away - buy Japanese or German.