Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 E-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/506.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,600
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
125 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,600
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,600
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
8-Way Heated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Exterior Colors
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
