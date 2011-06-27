  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,863$33,743$37,036
Clean$30,180$32,990$36,191
Average$28,813$31,485$34,500
Rough$27,447$29,980$32,810
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,397$24,878$27,712
Clean$21,901$24,324$27,079
Average$20,909$23,214$25,814
Rough$19,918$22,104$24,549
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,119$28,553$31,337
Clean$25,541$27,916$30,621
Average$24,385$26,643$29,191
Rough$23,228$25,369$27,760
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,122$34,013$37,318
Clean$30,433$33,254$36,466
Average$29,056$31,737$34,762
Rough$27,678$30,220$33,059
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,524$32,135$35,123
Clean$28,871$31,419$34,321
Average$27,563$29,985$32,718
Rough$26,256$28,552$31,115
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,093$26,646$29,561
Clean$23,559$26,051$28,887
Average$22,493$24,863$27,537
Rough$21,426$23,674$26,188
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,247$30,630$33,358
Clean$27,622$29,947$32,597
Average$26,371$28,581$31,074
Rough$25,120$27,214$29,552
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jaguar E-PACE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,324 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar E-PACE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,324 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,324 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE ranges from $19,918 to $27,712, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.