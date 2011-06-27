Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,863
|$33,743
|$37,036
|Clean
|$30,180
|$32,990
|$36,191
|Average
|$28,813
|$31,485
|$34,500
|Rough
|$27,447
|$29,980
|$32,810
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,397
|$24,878
|$27,712
|Clean
|$21,901
|$24,324
|$27,079
|Average
|$20,909
|$23,214
|$25,814
|Rough
|$19,918
|$22,104
|$24,549
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,119
|$28,553
|$31,337
|Clean
|$25,541
|$27,916
|$30,621
|Average
|$24,385
|$26,643
|$29,191
|Rough
|$23,228
|$25,369
|$27,760
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,122
|$34,013
|$37,318
|Clean
|$30,433
|$33,254
|$36,466
|Average
|$29,056
|$31,737
|$34,762
|Rough
|$27,678
|$30,220
|$33,059
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,524
|$32,135
|$35,123
|Clean
|$28,871
|$31,419
|$34,321
|Average
|$27,563
|$29,985
|$32,718
|Rough
|$26,256
|$28,552
|$31,115
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,093
|$26,646
|$29,561
|Clean
|$23,559
|$26,051
|$28,887
|Average
|$22,493
|$24,863
|$27,537
|Rough
|$21,426
|$23,674
|$26,188
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,247
|$30,630
|$33,358
|Clean
|$27,622
|$29,947
|$32,597
|Average
|$26,371
|$28,581
|$31,074
|Rough
|$25,120
|$27,214
|$29,552