  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1992 Isuzu Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Pickup for Sale
List Price Estimate
$804 - $1,705
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Pickup.

5(43%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Isuzu Quality!
John's Truck,08/29/2003
This 92 Isuzu Truck was the best value I could find on the market. It has outstanding build quality yet it was the lowest priced truck on the market. Significantly lower in price than the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, etc. I'm quite pleased with its performance. No regrets buying it. However, now that Isuzu is using the Chevy S10 as their truck, I wouldn't recommend it today.
good old truck
Southwest Guy,03/17/2003
I drive this truck back and forth to work and the only problem was starter got weak after 145000 miles. My Dad has the new one built by GM and it is not half the truck this is.
nice little truck
dogboy31,05/28/2003
Quite a reliable, tough little truck. I commute over some of the worst roads in teh nation and while the ride is a little rough, the truck can take it. Great truck if you live in the city, easy to find parking, power steering would be nice though. Engine has good torque, I've pushed a friends GMC conversion van halfway across town without the engine breaking a sweat. I have a recurring problem with the turn signal switch, I've had 2 of them go bad (first was RH turn signal, 2nd was headlights). At $140 per. I know a couple other people who also own this model, and we're all quite pleased. Get this truck if you're looking for a cheap, reliable workhorse.
Best Vehicle I have ever Owned
Bluewater,09/07/2010
Best most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Just gave it to my son. If it survives him, it will survive anything. If I knew what I knew now, I would have bought three of them at the time. No longer available and hard to find. Fun to drive. Engine has lots of power. No complaints.
See all 7 reviews of the 1992 Isuzu Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Isuzu Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Isuzu Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup.

Can't find a used 1992 Isuzu Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Pickup for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,424.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,650.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Pickup for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,828.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,101.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Isuzu Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles