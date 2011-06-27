  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1990 Isuzu Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Pickup for Sale
List Price Estimate
$952 - $2,018
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel ABS debuts. System works only in 2WD.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Isuzu Pickup.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good things come in small packages...
SteeleHC,06/05/2004
I actually have a 1989 truck, not a 1990, but it's close enough. The truck can go through or over just about anything. Just today, I was driving through a gravel pit, and I found a stuck 4-wheeler, and pulled it out with the truck. I've had it for a couple years, and the only problem has been one of the clutch cylinders, but that was a $50 job to fix, so no big deal.
20 Year Love Affair
Miko,06/07/2010
My step-father gave me $500 to add to my down payment when I began my new career as a firefighter.He said all men need a truck. I did my homework and choose a LS 4x4 Extended Cab Isuzu. Driven it over 175,000 miles to just about everywhere in blizzards, sand and rain. My Pops is no longer here, robbed and killed in his home in Baltimore, but me and little "ZU" are still rolling down the highway.
The good the bad the ugly
ntec27,03/16/2003
my isuzu pickup ? . Bought it used with 210 kms. 10 k later blown head gasket and minor electrical problems. other than that it's a great truck just get used to all your friends asking you to pick up or move stuff for them .I have the 5spd extended cab so it makes this truck alot more functional and makes you feel like your truck is for real .Don't get the auto if you can find a 5spd model IMO. Anything you can think of can fit into the long truck bed.This truck is very simple in design so repairs are simple .Don't go to the dealer if you don't have to GM has the parts prices very high for a 13 year old truck.
Best Little Truck in North Dakota
Happy Gilmore,06/17/2003
I have had no problems with this truck, its been thru alot in the winter storms and it was the ONLY 4wd in the parking lot at my work!!!
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Isuzu Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Isuzu Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Isuzu Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup.

Can't find a used 1990 Isuzu Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Pickup for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,524.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Pickup for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,733.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Isuzu Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles