my isuzu pickup ? . Bought it used with 210 kms. 10 k later blown head gasket and minor electrical problems. other than that it's a great truck just get used to all your friends asking you to pick up or move stuff for them .I have the 5spd extended cab so it makes this truck alot more functional and makes you feel like your truck is for real .Don't get the auto if you can find a 5spd model IMO. Anything you can think of can fit into the long truck bed.This truck is very simple in design so repairs are simple .Don't go to the dealer if you don't have to GM has the parts prices very high for a 13 year old truck.

