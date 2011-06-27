1990 Isuzu Pickup Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$952 - $2,018
Used Pickup for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear-wheel ABS debuts. System works only in 2WD.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Isuzu Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SteeleHC,06/05/2004
I actually have a 1989 truck, not a 1990, but it's close enough. The truck can go through or over just about anything. Just today, I was driving through a gravel pit, and I found a stuck 4-wheeler, and pulled it out with the truck. I've had it for a couple years, and the only problem has been one of the clutch cylinders, but that was a $50 job to fix, so no big deal.
Miko,06/07/2010
My step-father gave me $500 to add to my down payment when I began my new career as a firefighter.He said all men need a truck. I did my homework and choose a LS 4x4 Extended Cab Isuzu. Driven it over 175,000 miles to just about everywhere in blizzards, sand and rain. My Pops is no longer here, robbed and killed in his home in Baltimore, but me and little "ZU" are still rolling down the highway.
ntec27,03/16/2003
my isuzu pickup ? . Bought it used with 210 kms. 10 k later blown head gasket and minor electrical problems. other than that it's a great truck just get used to all your friends asking you to pick up or move stuff for them .I have the 5spd extended cab so it makes this truck alot more functional and makes you feel like your truck is for real .Don't get the auto if you can find a 5spd model IMO. Anything you can think of can fit into the long truck bed.This truck is very simple in design so repairs are simple .Don't go to the dealer if you don't have to GM has the parts prices very high for a 13 year old truck.
Happy Gilmore,06/17/2003
I have had no problems with this truck, its been thru alot in the winter storms and it was the ONLY 4wd in the parking lot at my work!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons