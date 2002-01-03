Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup
1995 Highlights
I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning.
I love this thing. Current mileage is just over 155K. It runs like a champ and doesn't use a drop of oil. The only repairs to date were a failed coil at something like 110K miles and a broken parking brake cable at around 140K. The paint on the roof is getting badly faded too. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. The ride is a bit rough without some weight in the back, but a plush ride wasn't on my list when I was truck shopping. I wanted simple and durable. I got both in spades.
We bought our truck 10 years ago with 42K miles. It now has over 100K. We've had no mechanical trouble with it in that time. It does have some repairable rust holes in the frame which we're going to fix for around $1,000. The truck has been basically perfect and we couldn't be happier with it. We like it so much we had some auto body work done to fix small rust holes and scratches on it. It's very hard to find a small pickup like this. We don't want 4x4 due to the increase bed height, Out little truck is also easy to drive and park, even in cities. If you find a good one just buy it. It's very reliable and makes a great runabout. It'll do 90% of what you need a truck to do, dump runs, garden center hauler, moving truck etc. without the massive size and cost of a modern truck.
This was my first auto purchase and I have had no problems with it. It is still running strong at 72,000+ miles. It's really a great little truck and this was the last year they made it until they turned to the Hombre which is beefier but seems to have more problems. I have not even had to change the breaks on it yet believe it or not because the truck is so light it doesn't tax the breaks that much. Just change the oil and talk nice to it and the Isuzu will last for a long time.
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Regular Cab SB
2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4600 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab LB
2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4600 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|120 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the Isuzu Pickup a good car?
Is the Isuzu Pickup reliable?
Is the 1995 Isuzu Pickup a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Isuzu Pickup?
The least-expensive 1995 Isuzu Pickup is the 1995 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Isuzu Pickup?
More about the 1995 Isuzu Pickup
Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup Overview
The Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1995 Isuzu Pickup?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Isuzu Pickup and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Pickup 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Pickup.
