Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews

Isuzu Quality! John's Truck , 08/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This 92 Isuzu Truck was the best value I could find on the market. It has outstanding build quality yet it was the lowest priced truck on the market. Significantly lower in price than the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, etc. I'm quite pleased with its performance. No regrets buying it. However, now that Isuzu is using the Chevy S10 as their truck, I wouldn't recommend it today. Report Abuse

good old truck Southwest Guy , 03/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I drive this truck back and forth to work and the only problem was starter got weak after 145000 miles. My Dad has the new one built by GM and it is not half the truck this is. Report Abuse

nice little truck dogboy31 , 05/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Quite a reliable, tough little truck. I commute over some of the worst roads in teh nation and while the ride is a little rough, the truck can take it. Great truck if you live in the city, easy to find parking, power steering would be nice though. Engine has good torque, I've pushed a friends GMC conversion van halfway across town without the engine breaking a sweat. I have a recurring problem with the turn signal switch, I've had 2 of them go bad (first was RH turn signal, 2nd was headlights). At $140 per. I know a couple other people who also own this model, and we're all quite pleased. Get this truck if you're looking for a cheap, reliable workhorse. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I have ever Owned Bluewater , 09/07/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Just gave it to my son. If it survives him, it will survive anything. If I knew what I knew now, I would have bought three of them at the time. No longer available and hard to find. Fun to drive. Engine has lots of power. No complaints. Report Abuse