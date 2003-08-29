Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup for Sale Near Me
John's Truck,08/29/2003
This 92 Isuzu Truck was the best value I could find on the market. It has outstanding build quality yet it was the lowest priced truck on the market. Significantly lower in price than the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, etc. I'm quite pleased with its performance. No regrets buying it. However, now that Isuzu is using the Chevy S10 as their truck, I wouldn't recommend it today.
