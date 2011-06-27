  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1995 Isuzu Pickup Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Pickup for Sale
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,768
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Spacecab, V6 power and automatic transmission are canceled for 1995. All that's left are four-cylinder regular-cab trucks in 2WD or 4WD. California didn't get any 1995 Pickups, thanks to strict emissions regulations.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Isuzu Pickup.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good little truck
Cathy,01/07/2006
I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning.
Great truck
Lee,06/21/2007
I love this thing. Current mileage is just over 155K. It runs like a champ and doesn't use a drop of oil. The only repairs to date were a failed coil at something like 110K miles and a broken parking brake cable at around 140K. The paint on the roof is getting badly faded too. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. The ride is a bit rough without some weight in the back, but a plush ride wasn't on my list when I was truck shopping. I wanted simple and durable. I got both in spades.
25 years old and still going strong!
Adam ,06/15/2020
S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M)
We bought our truck 10 years ago with 42K miles. It now has over 100K. We've had no mechanical trouble with it in that time. It does have some repairable rust holes in the frame which we're going to fix for around $1,000. The truck has been basically perfect and we couldn't be happier with it. We like it so much we had some auto body work done to fix small rust holes and scratches on it. It's very hard to find a small pickup like this. We don't want 4x4 due to the increase bed height, Out little truck is also easy to drive and park, even in cities. If you find a good one just buy it. It's very reliable and makes a great runabout. It'll do 90% of what you need a truck to do, dump runs, garden center hauler, moving truck etc. without the massive size and cost of a modern truck.
great, cheap little truck!
Blackout,03/01/2002
This was my first auto purchase and I have had no problems with it. It is still running strong at 72,000+ miles. It's really a great little truck and this was the last year they made it until they turned to the Hombre which is beefier but seems to have more problems. I have not even had to change the breaks on it yet believe it or not because the truck is so light it doesn't tax the breaks that much. Just change the oil and talk nice to it and the Isuzu will last for a long time.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Isuzu Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Isuzu Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Isuzu Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup.

Can't find a used 1995 Isuzu Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Pickup for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,619.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Pickup for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,763.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,605.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Isuzu Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles