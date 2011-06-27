We bought our truck 10 years ago with 42K miles. It now has over 100K. We've had no mechanical trouble with it in that time. It does have some repairable rust holes in the frame which we're going to fix for around $1,000. The truck has been basically perfect and we couldn't be happier with it. We like it so much we had some auto body work done to fix small rust holes and scratches on it. It's very hard to find a small pickup like this. We don't want 4x4 due to the increase bed height, Out little truck is also easy to drive and park, even in cities. If you find a good one just buy it. It's very reliable and makes a great runabout. It'll do 90% of what you need a truck to do, dump runs, garden center hauler, moving truck etc. without the massive size and cost of a modern truck.

Read more