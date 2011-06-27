  1. Home
1993 Isuzu Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

LS trim level dropped. Two models discontinued: one-ton Longbed and 4WD Spacecab. A new grille graces the front of the Pickup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Isuzu Pickup.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

93 Isuzu Pickup
bcvbmac,06/29/2004
Eleven faithful years of service. This is the first pickup I ever had, and I will never again be without one. Simple, incredably handy, 28mpg highway. Four-cyl, small pickups are the handiest second "car" there is and the Isuzu had been terrific.
isuzu pick-up 3.1L 4x4
Jamie,12/11/2004
A rugged little monster. Agile for a truck. 4wheel disc brakes are nice.
Takes alot to stop this TRUCK!
Warren the Destroyer,05/09/2004
I think that this puck-up is probably the best truck's I have ever owned. It currently has 211,000 miles on original engine and transmission. I have sent it into a snowy ditch twice, and been rearended in a Burgerking parking lot, and it still RUNS! With little or no damage. The ride is supprisingly nice, smooth, and quiet. Real quality put into the building of such a fine vehicle. Deffinitly not my last Isuzu.
Worth $2500+ easy
Huge Fan,02/03/2007
I bought the little guy from a private party for $500.00 with 195k miles on it. had the slave cylinder to the clutch, fuel pump, plugs/wires and brake pads replaced. The repair shop owner offered me $2500 on the spot. The a/c feels like a blizzard. Heater fan is a little weak. Runs like BRAND NEW! Gets 300-350 miles to the tank (avg). 15 gal tank. 5-speed manual 4x4. Everything works except ABS system. Four wheel disc brakes are very responsive.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2.6 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A).

