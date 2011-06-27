  1. Home
Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Vent windows are dropped. Models with 2.6-liter engine get standard power steering. Outside mirrors are revised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Isuzu Pickup.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Work Truck
Bolt,10/17/2002
For the limited time I have had this truck, it has been at the least a reliable means of transportation. Its looks are nothing to brag about and neither is the power or comfort, but it gets me around and I don't mind getting it dirty.
Best Truck ever owned
powelgw,03/13/2004
Bought new. Only problems have been alternator and water pump went bad. Don't like having to replace timing belt. Don't have to in the toyota. However has been every bit as good of truck as the toyota and has more leg and head room for me.
Best truck ever conceived.
ceekayz0r,10/18/2013
I've been a fanboy for many years now. I just bought my third Isuzu Pickup. I've owned a '92 and a '90, both 2wd 2.3L manual trans, and this is my first '94 V6 4x4. (this site does not have an option for the V6 3.1l, but it was indeed an option since 1988). I love these pickups!! As long as you maintain them and don't drive them into the ground, they will last forever. I've only ever done light mechanical repairs (a starter here, battery there, alternator, plugs caps rotor, etc.) and they've been the best trucks ever. The Isuzu P'up is man's REAL best friend. <3
Great for the money
Gene40,03/10/2003
Bought it new and have had maintained it. Still runs like a top. A great truck to pick up yard supplies in.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Isuzu Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2.6 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2.6 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A), and S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

