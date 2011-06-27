1994 Isuzu Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$848 - $1,799
1994 Highlights
Vent windows are dropped. Models with 2.6-liter engine get standard power steering. Outside mirrors are revised.
Bolt,10/17/2002
For the limited time I have had this truck, it has been at the least a reliable means of transportation. Its looks are nothing to brag about and neither is the power or comfort, but it gets me around and I don't mind getting it dirty.
powelgw,03/13/2004
Bought new. Only problems have been alternator and water pump went bad. Don't like having to replace timing belt. Don't have to in the toyota. However has been every bit as good of truck as the toyota and has more leg and head room for me.
ceekayz0r,10/18/2013
I've been a fanboy for many years now. I just bought my third Isuzu Pickup. I've owned a '92 and a '90, both 2wd 2.3L manual trans, and this is my first '94 V6 4x4. (this site does not have an option for the V6 3.1l, but it was indeed an option since 1988). I love these pickups!! As long as you maintain them and don't drive them into the ground, they will last forever. I've only ever done light mechanical repairs (a starter here, battery there, alternator, plugs caps rotor, etc.) and they've been the best trucks ever. The Isuzu P'up is man's REAL best friend. <3
Gene40,03/10/2003
Bought it new and have had maintained it. Still runs like a top. A great truck to pick up yard supplies in.
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
