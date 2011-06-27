  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1991 Isuzu Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Pickup for Sale
List Price Estimate
$749 - $1,588
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage extended to 6 years/100,000 miles. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles. A 3.1-liter, GM V-6 is newly optional. Grille and tailgate graphics are revised with new lettering. LS models get standard sliding rear window. On 2WD with 2.6-liter engine, drums replace the rear discs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Pickup.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Running Strong
judsondriver,06/29/2009
I purchased this truck from my grandma after it had been sitting in her garage for a couple of years with only 65,000 miles on it. It is very rusty underneath so whenever I have to get something replaced it is usually more costly because of all the rust. It starts every time without hesitation. However, whenever it is cold out, the accelerator gets stuck unless the vehicle is warmed up before it is driven which is annoying and dangerous. I just have to remember I am driving a slow car so I give myself extra space to pull into traffic. Despite all this, the truck is a thrifty little one and does every thing I ask so I don't have too much to complain about.
Isuzu pick up truck
good deal,12/12/2003
It has been a very dependable truck , have owned it since 94 , it is a 91 model has over 115000 trouble free miles so far. All original , no major mechanical problems . Would rate overall as an excellent investment as a used truck purchase.
Great Pickup
Tsmith2579,06/29/2005
My Pup has 259,000 miles on it. The only items replaced have been maintenance items (timing belt, brakes, etc.) except for an alternator and thermostat. The alternator went out after 245,000 miles. Seats need cleaning but are in great shape. Still gets 26 mpg in urban driving conditions. Got almost 28 mpg on a recent road trip and was hauling a bed load of heavy potted plants. Love my Pup!
Best truck I have ever owned
danjen,10/15/2004
I bought this truck two years ago. It had 150000 miles. I have put 50 thousand miles on it. It refuses to die. I gave up on driving it into the ground and am going to let someone else try. It is a bare bones truck, tight an bumpy.
See all 5 reviews of the 1991 Isuzu Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Isuzu Pickup

Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Pickup Regular Cab, Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.1L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Isuzu Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Isuzu Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup.

Can't find a used 1991 Isuzu Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Pickup for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,001.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,866.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Pickup for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,776.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,103.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Isuzu Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles