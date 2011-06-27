Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Isuzu Quality!
This 92 Isuzu Truck was the best value I could find on the market. It has outstanding build quality yet it was the lowest priced truck on the market. Significantly lower in price than the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, etc. I'm quite pleased with its performance. No regrets buying it. However, now that Isuzu is using the Chevy S10 as their truck, I wouldn't recommend it today.
nice little truck
Quite a reliable, tough little truck. I commute over some of the worst roads in teh nation and while the ride is a little rough, the truck can take it. Great truck if you live in the city, easy to find parking, power steering would be nice though. Engine has good torque, I've pushed a friends GMC conversion van halfway across town without the engine breaking a sweat. I have a recurring problem with the turn signal switch, I've had 2 of them go bad (first was RH turn signal, 2nd was headlights). At $140 per. I know a couple other people who also own this model, and we're all quite pleased. Get this truck if you're looking for a cheap, reliable workhorse.
Best Vehicle I have ever Owned
Best most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Just gave it to my son. If it survives him, it will survive anything. If I knew what I knew now, I would have bought three of them at the time. No longer available and hard to find. Fun to drive. Engine has lots of power. No complaints.
Great Value!
Purchased the truck in Feb. '93 on a close out of 1992 vehicles. Told the dealer I was only going to drive it for a year or two and trade it in. 14 years later haven't given it up. Low maintenance required, mpg average 25-30 depending on gas in your area. Over 14 years have replaced front brakes four times (use dealer pads won't have this problem), back brakes still have 40% of pads left, heater core, three sets of tires, new set of shocks, rear leaf spring bushings (due to heavy load levels), timing belt at 90K recommended at 60k, and will be replacing mixture control valve to even out idle and reduce carbon emissions. All work able to be done by average home mechanic. Highly recommend the truck
Great Little Truck
I bought it right off the showroom and I've only seen one like it in the fourteen years since. I needed a four wheel drive for use on my property in Tennessee. Had to have it to climb up my road. It handled the snow and mud up there and the sand and water down here in Florida. It made two or three trips a year between the two states until I bought something newer a few years ago. I still love driving it around the city and when it floods during storm season, I'm always the one who can get through to pick you up. Only problems have been the paint (re-painted it twice)and the exhaust system (had to replace pipes and muffler three times).
