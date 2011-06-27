Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews
Good things come in small packages...
I actually have a 1989 truck, not a 1990, but it's close enough. The truck can go through or over just about anything. Just today, I was driving through a gravel pit, and I found a stuck 4-wheeler, and pulled it out with the truck. I've had it for a couple years, and the only problem has been one of the clutch cylinders, but that was a $50 job to fix, so no big deal.
20 Year Love Affair
My step-father gave me $500 to add to my down payment when I began my new career as a firefighter.He said all men need a truck. I did my homework and choose a LS 4x4 Extended Cab Isuzu. Driven it over 175,000 miles to just about everywhere in blizzards, sand and rain. My Pops is no longer here, robbed and killed in his home in Baltimore, but me and little "ZU" are still rolling down the highway.
The good the bad the ugly
my isuzu pickup ? . Bought it used with 210 kms. 10 k later blown head gasket and minor electrical problems. other than that it's a great truck just get used to all your friends asking you to pick up or move stuff for them .I have the 5spd extended cab so it makes this truck alot more functional and makes you feel like your truck is for real .Don't get the auto if you can find a 5spd model IMO. Anything you can think of can fit into the long truck bed.This truck is very simple in design so repairs are simple .Don't go to the dealer if you don't have to GM has the parts prices very high for a 13 year old truck.
Best Little Truck in North Dakota
I have had no problems with this truck, its been thru alot in the winter storms and it was the ONLY 4wd in the parking lot at my work!!!
1990 LS Isuzu Pickup 4X4
This has been a very reliable pickup. Have only had to replace two hoses, which was really cheap to fix. Great in four wheel drive. This truck can go anywhere I need it to go. Fun to drive, knowing that wherever I go I'll get home in one piece. Ever since I put a three inch lift and repainted it, all my friends were jealous even though they were driving newer and bigger trucks than I was.
