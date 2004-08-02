Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre
- Inexpensive price, clean styling, unique segment features, standard ABS.
- Warmed-over Chevy S-10 pickup.
A slow-selling truck from the company that only sells trucks.
Isuzu's entry in the compact-pickup market, the Hombre, is built using sheetmetal stamped by General Motors with basic mechanical and structural components donated from the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins. When it debuted in 1996, the Hombre came with two-wheel drive, a regular cab and a weak, 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine -- not exactly the tough stuff truck buyers craved.
Built in the United States, Hombres are currently available in a variety of cab and powertrain configurations, ranging from a standard-cab, 2WD model with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine to a 4WD, 4.3-liter V6 Space Cab model featuring an optional third door.
Isuzu introduced the Space Cab extended-cab model, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission in 1997, adding four-wheel drive in 1998. Last year, Hombres received a new bumper design and a third-door option. For 2000, Isuzu ups the ante, making the heavy-duty suspension standard, bumping the 4WD V6 model's horsepower by 10 (2WD models get five) and the 2.2-liter four cylinder becomes a dual-fuel engine, burning E85 alcohol and gasoline.
The regular-cab versions are available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorses, with vinyl floor covering and limited options that include air conditioning, stereo and rear step bumper. Hombre XS models are better equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.
Extended-cab models are now offered in S and XS trim, providing vinyl folding jump seats in the rear and easy-entry seats in the front. If ordered with the optional third door, the truck comes equipped with only one jump seat. Four-wheel antilock brakes, battery-rundown protection, auto on/off headlamps and a theft-deterrent system are standard on all models. As before, 4WD Hombre buyers will enjoy standard alloy wheels and will benefit from a midyear tire upgrade to an aggressive 235/75R15 size.
Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal-use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with basic trucks more suited for work than play. Hombre can't change Isuzu's bleak forecast in this segment.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Hombre.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This was my first car (well, truck). I have never had any major repairs (knock on wood!!). MPG average for my truck (mixture of city and highway) is 21!! I frequent trips from MA to NY and NH and have never broken down. I bought the truck from a private party, and older man, who had crashed it once and had the front right end reconstructed, I have never had any problems with that. I also bought it with a cap, which I highly recommend if you put luggage in there (moving back and forth from college didn't get it wet), or if you bring your dog along (I prefer my dog in the front seat if space allows), or if people think your truck bed is a trash barrel (that's aggravating)!!
THIS TRUCK is very good. i have had no problems with it so far (compared to my Viper SR-10). I'm happy. It go on dert. It Great!
It's finally time for me to get another vehicle (though I expect this one will go tens of thousands more miles for some one else than the 170,000 miles I've put on it), but my Isuzu Hombre was a good buy and one reason I've kept it so long is that it has been so satisfactory. Basic, yes, but reliable, comfortable, and I've liked my truck. It doesn't have many features (has roll-up windows) and has a bit of cabin noise, but it has great AC/heat and the radio stays on after you turn off the key till you open the door. My first Isuzu pickup (1990) was built by Isuzu, but this one was actually built by GM -- one reason I decided on another GM vehicle this time.
|S V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|180 hp @ 4400 rpm
|S 2dr Extended Cab SB
2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XS 2dr Extended Cab SB
2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB
4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 4400 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
The least-expensive 2000 Isuzu Hombre is the 2000 Isuzu Hombre XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
