Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Hombre Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Hombre searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Hombre

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Hombre
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
isuzu a really cool truck
shaggy6575,02/04/2003
a very fun truck. A Chevy s-10 with a different name
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Hombre
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to