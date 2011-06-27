Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,102
|$1,327
|Clean
|$581
|$982
|$1,186
|Average
|$439
|$742
|$905
|Rough
|$296
|$502
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,119
|$1,327
|Clean
|$625
|$997
|$1,186
|Average
|$472
|$753
|$905
|Rough
|$319
|$510
|$624
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$742
|$1,164
|$1,373
|Clean
|$661
|$1,037
|$1,228
|Average
|$499
|$783
|$937
|Rough
|$337
|$530
|$646
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,085
|$1,327
|Clean
|$539
|$967
|$1,186
|Average
|$407
|$731
|$905
|Rough
|$275
|$494
|$624