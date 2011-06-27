Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.3/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Length164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flare Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Orchid Pink Metallic
  • Spark Blue
  • Pure White
  • Seychelles Blue
