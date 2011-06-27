Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo for Sale

  • $4,990

    1999 Isuzu Amigo S

    103,247 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    PA Auto Select - Downingtown / Pennsylvania

    Bright Silver Metallic 1999 Isuzu Amigo S 3.2L RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6 SMPI 24VOur new dealership is a state of the art facility that offers a large indoor showroom where you can browse our inventory. Regardless of the weather conditions, you and the vehicles stay clean, warm and dry. The Service Department has all new up to date equipment for all makes and models. We can handle anything from routine maintenance to PA state inspections and most repairs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo S with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S2CK57W3X4301576
    Stock: P3470A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-05-2020

