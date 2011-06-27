Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 SUV Consumer Reviews

2017 QX70 Limited Don Finley , 11/29/2016 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Owned a 2004 FX35, was the best car I've ever owned, had 240K mi when I hit a deer squarely front and center, airbags deployed, and insurance totalled the car. Besides cosmetic damage after hitting the deer while traveling 75 mph, there was no structural or mechanical damage. I drove it home with the deflated airbags flapping. Would not have survived in a smaller, lower vehicle. This is the first time I've bought the same car again, just a newer version. The car is gorgeous, powerful, loaded and comfortable. Already took it on T-giving trip from FL to KY. Technology is well placed and easy to access, phone is sync'd via bluetooth, and USB cord adds all my music on board. SAT, AM, FM and aux are a simple push of a button, all with great sound. It doesn't lack anything I want, except the middle retractable cup holder on the floor in the back that the FX35 had. The gearing is growing on me; it revs high at start out in low gears, near 3000, then shifts to around 2000. Different from the FX35, but still smooth and powerful. 21 inch tires on dark grey wheels looks awesome, and handles like a sports car. Very happy! 8 months later, I wouldn't change a thing, except the phone via bluetooth . . . it takes voice commands, then asks me to verify it got it right by picking a number, and it displays 5 names from my contact list, and the one I want is always #1. I wish I could bypass the verification and have it just call. I also added 3M clear bra to the front, mirrors, and door handles. Great product, protects from bug chips and can't see it except up close if you're looking for the line across the hood. Just over a year later, still love it. Some quirky anomalies have started with the music / phone interface, but I haven’t been able to get it to the dealer to check it out. Still works, but sometimes differently than it should. Just over 29K miles, and with oil changes, tire balance, rotation and front end alignment every 5K miles, it drives like new, still looks brand new, and my daughter says it still smells new. Lost count of how many strangers have commented on how beautiful the car is. Just bought an ‘18 Mercedes GLA 250 for my wife, and the salesman had to go outside and drool over it, and he had a $337K Maybach in his showroom. This Infiniti QX 70 Limited, in my opinion, is the star of the entire Nissan/Infiniti menu. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smiles per mile. Jon Garrick , 09/10/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased a QX70S AWD with the larger black wheels and other bits. At first it was nearly everything I didn't want in a car, dark color outside, black inside and big black wheels. Nearly 18 months on I love it. It gives me the impression of a classic sports car to drive. It handles well, grips and corners well, I like the supportive and comfortable seats. It accelerates better than some so called sports cars, is roomy and versatile enough and has more than enough tech for me. If you need to tow a lot or carry 5 people and luggage this is not the car for you, but if you want something that stands out from the pack and brings a smile to your face then this is for you. One downside is fuel economy, it is not the most economical vehicle there is even when driven moderately, but this kind of performance doesn't come cheap. I love the 3 versions of shifting, auto, stick or paddle shifters depending on your mood. I bought this instead of a Cayenne and I'm pleased I did. My service costs are a fraction of my neighbors Porsche and on the road my performance is equally as good. I love all the safety features from adaptive cruise to lane departure and more cameras than a movie set to aid my wife in parking. In Fl. the cooled seats are great and work well. The nav. with traffic and weather also work well. One other small niggle is that the center console cubby is too far back to get things in and out in a hurry. I may not part with this car unless they come up with a suitable replacement. It's been a while now since the original review above but my opinions have not changed. I still love this car and have no intentions of parting from it unless they come up with a suitable replacement. I did drive an Audi Q8 recently with a view to a change but when I got back in the QX70S I thought why? I guess I still love this car and the Audi was not significantly better particularly for the price tag. One thing that has occasionally been a little annoying over the last 3 1/2 years has been the position of the foot pedals, with the brake and accelerator being quite close together, you do have to pay attention to keeping your right foot over to the right and to the left when braking, it is easy to catch both. Other than that all is good, the car has been reliable, there are no squeaks, rattles or groans and I couldn't wish for better service from the Infinity dealer and my average service bill is still $49.00 for oil change, inspection and tire rotation. try getting that with a Merc., BMW or Porsche. In all has been nearly win win. only the fuel consumption lets it down. Fortunately I don't do many miles these days, so to me it is not a big problem. Bring out another to replace it Infinity and I'll be your next customer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 3rd one! Justine , 09/18/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I love this car so much, I've owned 3. Although the 1st two were the FX37, my 3rd one, the QX70 is the same vehicle with just a name change. The only thing I would like to see would be an upgraded technology package to stay aligned with its closest SUV competitors, the BMW and Volvo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best deal i've ever gotten gaboy , 04/19/2018 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have a good friend who has a 2014 version under the old nomenclature, and while I originally thought the car was a little odd looking (i still do), i really enjoyed riding in it. I finally decided to get a new car in 2017 and after looking at all the midsize SUV's available, i drifted over to the Qx70 because i wanted something fun to drive and the car had gone out of production so i felt i could get a good deal on one. I actually got a spectacular deal on a CPO with 4400 miles on it ($36K for a car with a $52K sticker) and 42 months of mfer warranty left. It was a corporate owned vehicle used by a Nissan exec. My gain points out a negative- this vehicle really depreciates in its first year- so if you buy one you need to keep it. I purposely stayed away from the sport and limited because the 18 inch wheel has a lot more air and rubber on the wheels vs the 20/21 inch wheels - it makes a difference in softening the ride. I think the big wheels look great but i wanted a more standard issue tire. The technology is old but proven- no trips to the dealership for bugs in the driver assist functions or transmission. Nav has both touchscreen and button panel- its a little far away for touchscreen when driving but buttons are intuitive. The car drives wonderfully. The responsiveness is off the charts and the rear-wheel drive acceleration is smooth and powerful. I just love driving it and it is more comfortable than i expected. The biggest negative is the fuel economy- 17/21 with premium fuel adds up. But i knew that going in and the deal i got will pay for a lot of fuel! GREAT CAR!!! Update: had for about 10 months - love the way it drives. Gas MPG lousy- particularly since you have to buy premium. Storage area too small. I knew all these things going in. I would buy it again. People tell me how comfortable it is - in the front seat. Not as much in the back but good enough. It’s a car from someone who likes a powerful car for driving oneself or possibly a young family. Not enough room for a toad car for a family of older kids or adults. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse