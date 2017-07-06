This is our first "entry" sort of vehicle and it feels anything but. We brought a fully loaded red QX30S in red and is stunning! I've noticed that the lease deals are great on this car but I always keep my cars for 10+ years so I don't lease but you might want to look into it. I would not recommend this car as a main car if you have a family with young kids I would recommend a bigger SUV, but I would definitely recommend it as a weekend or a smaller daily driver. Having many cars I needed something daily driveable and practical with more space but having that fun factor this was the final decision. I test drove the Range Rover Sport V8 and was about to get but the screens did not turn on during the test drive which was an automatic turn off, test drove the Cayenne and it was fun but kind of too big, Macan GTS and was fun but small, the GLC 43 SUV and Coupe we’re not impressive in the slightest(also my friend is having nightmares with hers). After realizing how much I loved my G sedan I decided to look at Infiniti and the new QX50 but that was first model year and no, so I saw this car in the parking lot and I fell in love. I brought it and have no buyers remorse. I have only seen one of these on the road in the 5 months we've had it but it is a huge head turner, especially because of the beautiful red pearl paint. We surprisingly get compliments on it all the time. The Sport trim comes with every option besides the adaptive cruise and that is ok because this car is easy and fun to drive anyways so it is not needed. We have always had powerful W12, V8, and V6 engines so we were extremely skeptical about coming to a turbo 4 but this car flies! Having a G35 alongside this car, I do not feel it is underpowered, it zips and is great in the city or highway, there are no problems passing cars at 80+mph. Even though we got sport model, the ride quality is not harsh, and handles great but you can feel the bumps a little more than higher luxury cars. I thought getting a FWD car would be a mistake but in the Florida rain, it handles well and feels safe. We always leave it in Eco mode because in sport mode it holds out the gears and makes me want to accelerate more but the dual clutch transmission is great! It has expensive feeling(compared to RDX) paddle shifters but it is always in the right gear. The only CON I have to this vehicle is the Auto-start stop system because sometimes if you come to a stop and your foot is not all the way down the brake pedal you will be stopped but the car stays in second gear and when you press the brake pedal all the way down it roughly shifts into first and cuts off the engine but it restarts fine, it has only happened a couple times but I still turn off the auto start-stop everytime I get in the car because the gas mileage is great anyways. In terrible rush hour(bumper to bumper for an hours on I-4/I-275), I usually get 24-26 mpg but on stretches, I get easily 31 MPG which I was impressed by. This car does have a small gas tank though so that is something I do not like but it is fine. The storage space is not terrible and the interior room is surprisingly roomy especially with my tall family.I was worried it would be too small but everyone is comfy we just lower the seats when driving and it still gives the SUV "commanding driving position" feel. The cargo space is plenty for the Costco runs as well. Finally: The features in this car are plentiful and surprising for the price. Full LED w/ swiveling and fogs is a great feature for night drivers, pano roof makes the cabin feel open and airy(it doesn't open which I do not care about but some people do), the parking features are helpful, the 360 camera, parking sensors, and self-park system are all useful, especially perpendicular parking assist,this car will do it! The navigation system is great and the live traffic is good, Bluetooth connects automatically with phone everytime I start the car. The Bose surround sound is pretty good. The seats(specific to sport model) are lovely and wow first timers too. They are black leather w/white sides&contrast stitching and suede inserts which provide amazing comfort when stuck in traffic. I spent months trying to decide on a car and finally came to this and I am extremely happy; UPDATE: 3k miles I love the car, only pano roof shade needed replacing under warranty free 1st mainUPDATE: 6k miles: no problems and still turns heads;wish gas tank was larger for city driving,but I’m just nit picking get one while you can! They discontinued them, why? Beats me... UPDATE: 7.5k miles; Long trips great except small tank but cruising at 90 for 200 miles no prob; was in shop for 1 month to fix strut; all under warranty but took a month which was annoying; this car is extremely safe; it has knee airbags and on impact of accident protects your ears with a sound. This car saved my life I’m extremely thankful but unfortunately it was totaled. Such a beautiful car but with that accident, thankful to be alive.

