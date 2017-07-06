  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX30
  4. Used 2018 INFINITI QX30
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2018 INFINITI QX30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and sharp handling
  • High-quality interior materials
  • Powerful and confident brakes
  • Interior controls are easy to locate and use
  • Ride comfort is compromised by the sporty suspension
  • Drive modes are either laggy or frenetic
  • Interior quarters are cramped, especially for rear passengers
  • Less usable cargo space than its competitors
Other years
2019
2018
2017
INFINITI QX30 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$18,495 - $28,800
Used QX30 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which QX30 does Edmunds recommend?

If you've landed on the Infiniti QX30 as your next vehicle, we recommend the Premium/Essential AWD trim. It not only comes with a number of great features, but it also offers the Technology package that helps to alleviate the QX30's blind spots.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is an interesting amalgamation of coupe, hatchback and crossover, and the way it straddles these body types results in advantages and drawbacks. Those who like a sporty drive experience will appreciate the QX30's athleticism over a more traditional SUV. Its rear hatchback design increases the cargo capacity over a comparably sized sedan, while the option of all-wheel drive and a raised suspension make it better suited to handle foul weather conditions or light off-highway exploration.

So what are the trade-offs? The QX30's aggressive coupelike styling helps it look the part, but it also doesn't make for the roomiest or ergonomically optimized cabin. Its sporty suspension doesn't exactly excel in the ride comfort department either, and rear visibility can be an issue if you don't have the electronic aid of the optional Technology package.

With a base price of just over $30,000, the QX30 is the lowest point of entry into the Infiniti line and is slightly more affordable than most other subcompact luxury SUVs, including the Mercedes-Benz GLA, from which it borrows heavily.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive, but it came up short on comfort. Check out our QX30 long-term test to get the whole story. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, the 2018 QX30 is the same and all of our observations still apply.

2018 INFINITI QX30 models

In the beginning of the 2018 model year, the Infiniti QX30 subcompact luxury crossover was available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Sport. Later, those first three trims were renamed Pure, Luxe and Essential. Some option packages were also renamed. All QX30s are propelled by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (208 hp, 258 lb-ft) that sends power to either the front or all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is only available on the Luxury/Luxe and Premium/Essential trims.

Standard features on the base/Pure QX30 include 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season run-flat tires, LED running lights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, eight-way manual front seats with four-way power lumbar, dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split fold rear seatbacks and simulated leather upholstery. Some of the standard technology features include a rearview camera, a 7-inch Infiniti InTouch infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Luxury/Luxe trim comes with everything from the base trim and adds leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest, a rear-seat pass-through, driver-seat memory settings and a stitched-leather dash insert. Aside from all-wheel drive, there are no options available on Luxury or base trims.

One step up from Luxury is the Premium/Essential trim, which adds LED foglights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof and a premium 10-speaker Bose audio system. If you opt for an all-wheel-drive Luxury or Premium QX30, these models come with a ride height raised 1.2 inches versus that of the front-wheel-drive models.

A number of packages are available at the Premium trim level. The Navigation package includes navigation, Infiniti InTouch services and apps, front and rear parking sensors, satellite traffic and weather, and a color center display in the gauge cluster. The LED package includes adaptive LED headlights and interior LED ambient lighting.

The Technology/ProAssist package is one we recommend due to the QX30's natural blind spots. It comes with a 360-degree camera system, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and park assist. The Gallery White Theme package features a white premium leather interior with red accents and contrast stitching, a synthetic suede headliner and unique 18-inch wheels. The Dark Wood package adds real wood trim and a suede headliner. A 19-inch wheel option is also offered that includes run-flat summer tires (from the Sport model).

The top-of-the-line Sport trim models are front-wheel-drive only and come with a sport-tuned suspension that rides 0.6 inch lower than all of the other front-drive models. It has 19-inch alloy wheels with run-flat summer tires, front and rear parking sensors, black exterior mirror housings, specific front and rear lower fascias, body-color side sill panels, a black-colored grille, front sport seats with synthetic suede and faux leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera system, an automated parking system and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Options for the Sport trim include a no-cost Navigation package; the Technology package, which adds in the other driver aids that don't come standard; a Sport Leather package that adds premium leather, heated front seats, footwell lights and a synthetic suede headliner; and the LED package previously mentioned.

Some features have been shuffled between new and old package names. Most notably, the 360-degree camera has been moved to the Navigation package, the blind-spot monitor is now standard on the Essential trim and above, and the automatic emergency braking is standard throughout the lineup.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti QX30 Premium AWD (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Driving

8.0
The Infiniti QX30 blends a small SUV footprint, sharp handling and swift straight-line performance into a package you could also take on light trails. A slow-shifting, lazy transmission hinders speed and acceleration, but there are ways to quicken its response times.

Acceleration

8.0
The QX30 has quick pedal response in S or M shifting modes but feels high-strung for city driving. In E mode, response is slow, laggy and virtually intolerable unless you work the manual-shift paddles. When fully committed, it'll dash from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, about average for the class.

Braking

8.5
In testing, the QX needed 109 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a solid result for a small car with all-season tires. It delivers consistent braking power and drama-free stability when you're needing to stop in a hurry, and it is smooth and easy when you're just easing to a stop.

Steering

8.5
Precise responses inspire confidence that the car is headed where it's pointed, even if there isn't as much road feel as with Infiniti's coupes or sedans. The effort is just right, too; it's neither heavy nor feather light.

Handling

8.0
The QX30 is playful when pushed, and if approaching its limitations the electronics will step in before things really get out of shape. Body roll is well managed, and AWD affords great drive out of corners. It's definitely capable, if not entertaining.

Drivability

6.0
The default E mode makes for frustrating low-speed driving and acceleration response due to the power lag and slow-to-engage transmission. Selecting S or manual mode each time is a work-around, but these two modes are a bit rev-happy, which can be annoying when you just want to cruise.

Off-road

8.0
There's 8 inches of ground clearance, which is more than what most small SUVs or hatchbacks have and enough to explore some off-highway trails. Along with AWD that can send up to 50 percent of torque to rear wheels and hill descent control, the QX30 has some active lifestyle cred.

Comfort

6.5
Despite the entry-level luxury positioning, the QX30 is still prone to shakes, jitters and transmitting patchy road surfaces into the cabin. It's more sport hatchback than small luxury SUV. Might be fine for some, but we think buyers shopping this segment expect better.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats may feel a little too firm at first, but we grew accustomed to them. The side bolsters provide good support but aren't so big that they impede ingress/egress. Power-adjustable controls are separated between the doors and the seat, which is a little odd. Rear seats are comfy, if a bit flat.

Ride comfort

6.0
The ride isn't unreasonable but is firmer than you'd expect of a small luxury SUV. It chatters on washboardlike asphalt and is slightly jittery most other times. It's more comfortable that its close cousin, the Mercedes-Benz GLA, but many competitors are better in this regard.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's plenty of wind noise rushing over the mirrors and pillars, but road and tire hum is pleasantly suppressed. Overall, the cabin is nicely hushed and quiet inside at highway speeds.

Climate control

7.0
The climate system cools the small cabin quickly, and the seat heaters reach toasting temperature before shivering sets in. There are a few too many between dual-zone temp dials and two switches for fan speed. It makes for misdirected poking while in motion.

Interior

6.5
Getting around the QX30's cabin controls (stalks, climate, tech) is easy; there just isn't much room to do it. It's cozy inside; getting in and out requires a limber body; and outward visibility is scarce. The QX30 offers about the same space as a compact hatchback but at a small luxury SUV price.

Ease of use

8.0
The controls are familiar and dead simple to find and use. The 7-inch infotainment system has a rotary dial and button interface, which is less distracting to use than a touchscreen. Of note, the gear selector shape doesn't lend to resting your hand on it.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Step-in height is lower than that of a traditional SUV, although AWD models are 1.2 inches higher than front-drive QX30s. The low roof makes it a duck-in/out proposition, even for shorter passengers. Brief bending and contorting are required to get in the back.

Driving position

7.0
There's a good range of seat adjustment from sports-car low to SUV high. A manual tilt-and-telescope steering wheel helps dial in comfort, but the car's price warrants a power-adjusting wheel. Taller drivers might brush their heads on the roof or sunroof cutout.

Roominess

5.5
The cabin is small and confining, although the driver and front passenger get the best end of the legroom deal. Rear-seat legroom is minimal, headroom is hindered by the panoramic sunroof, and the door panel armrests infringe on what's left of the precious cabin space.

Visibility

5.5
Thick rear pillars, a narrow rear window and tall window line combine for limited outward visibility. Even the door pillars make lane changes a more deliberate effort. A surround-view camera is optional with the Technology package but should come standard given the difficulty seeing out of this car.

Quality

8.0
Infiniti pulls off a premium interior, though most pieces you touch (stalks, switches, steering wheel) come from the high-quality Mercedes parts bin. The rest are Infiniti-issue and arguably just as nice. Quality is excellent and assembly is tight. Appears built to last.

Utility

6.5
Although the QX30 offers all-wheel drive with 8 inches of ground clearance, you'd be hard-pressed to call it a utility vehicle. The cabin is too small for most outdoor equipment, especially if four passengers are riding along. Fine if you pack light, but most compact hatchbacks offer more room.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's pretty good storage for small, loose items. A typical 1-liter bottle can fit in the front doors, but there isn't much storage beyond that in the side pockets.

Cargo space

6.5
The QX30 offers a claimed 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. That's above average for the segment but just average for a compact hatchback. It also seems like a generous measurement. While there's some room back there, vertical space is compromised by the sharply raked roof.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Isofix anchors sit right at the rear-seat surface and are easy to access. The QX30's lower height also means loading in the kids is similar to loading in a car, not an SUV.

Technology

7.0
Controls from Mercedes-Benz combined with Infiniti software and displays make for a fairly robust package of convenience and safety technology. Even base models offer a good tech bundle (rearview camera, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen). Technology and Navigation packages add safety and connectivity.

Audio & navigation

7.5
A 10-speaker Bose sound system comes standard on Premium models. It's a good system, even if it doesn't offer much adjustment. The navigation is quick and offers multiple map views, but the graphics and menus outside the navigation menu look slightly dated.

Smartphone integration

6.5
With no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth is the go-to connection here. We experienced limited success when connecting an iPhone via USB cable. The system occasionally recognized it as a media device, but most often did not.

Driver aids

7.0
The optional Tech package combines the main features (blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings, etc). Lane departure warning sends a vibration alert to the steering wheel. Parking sensors sometimes lag and often don't respond until you're already well aware of an obstacle.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls work well for initiating a navigation search while driving. Issuing commands to search nearby points of interest by name or category, for example, leads to more specific menus that you can then search by dial controller and button array. Good stuff.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI QX30.

5(25%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(17%)
1(8%)
3.4
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now
Svnisus,08/31/2018
w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Please, please, please I BEG you before you purchase an Infiniti QX30 open the rear hatch and look to see if the left wiring harness is crushed. If so, please walk away. My brand new 2018 with only 70 miles was purchased on 6/16/18. Because the start/stop feature battery was dead I didn't actually take possession of the car until 6/26/18. During the first month of ownership I began having problems with the backup camera going black, navigation system flashing weird messages and the lights and radio not turning off after the car was turned off and the driver door was opened. When I took it in for service the dealership said these problems were because software needed to be updated, which they did. There was also a window gasket that needed to be replaced. That part was ordered and an appointment made two weeks out. This car came complete with a rear cargo cover which we didn't disconnect to vacuum the top of until approximately 5 weeks after purchasing it. After dropping it down we saw the left wiring harness was damaged. The next day I drove it to the dealership and was told they would order a new cover and replace it at my next already scheduled appointment. Upon returning for that appointment I was told they couldn't order just the harness cover, all the wires which control the whole car run through the harness and it was one complete part which would have to replaced. They quoted me a price of $11,000 and due to the cost they were going to have get approval from Infiniti beforehand since it would be covered under warranty. The dealership had given me another QX30 loaner to drive. I checked and that harness was completely intact. I then checked several others on the lot and found 4 out of 6 were compromised, one to the point the VIN number tag located above the left harness had been pushed up and out of place. Infiniti refused to replace the wiring harness. I then contacted Infiniti Consumer Affairs, they opened a case and said a regional manager would contact me. After speaking to the regional manager, again my request to have the problem corrected was denied. I was told it was a design defect and yes, the wires were being pinched but there wasn't any sense in replacing it since I hadn't really hadn't had any major problems because the next one installed would just do the same thing. I explained I was concerned about both electrical failure and since I keep cars for a very long time, what would happen if these electrical problems didn't occur until after the warranty expired. I was told there was nothing they could do. I then asked to speak to someone over the regional manager and was told there wasn't anyone else that dealt with the public. I then called Consumer Affairs back, explained I wasn't happy with the situation, asked again to speak to someone else and was again told there wasn't anyone else to talk to. This morning the car was in reverse and once again the backup camera went to black. I emailed the service adviser to schedule yet another appointment to have the car looked at. I firmly believe it is all tied to the design defect causing the wiring inside the harness to be compromised and Infiniti refuses to take responsibility for the problem.
An underrated car that saved my life!
Sy,01/02/2019
SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is our first "entry" sort of vehicle and it feels anything but. We brought a fully loaded red QX30S in red and is stunning! I've noticed that the lease deals are great on this car but I always keep my cars for 10+ years so I don't lease but you might want to look into it. I would not recommend this car as a main car if you have a family with young kids I would recommend a bigger SUV, but I would definitely recommend it as a weekend or a smaller daily driver. Having many cars I needed something daily driveable and practical with more space but having that fun factor this was the final decision. I test drove the Range Rover Sport V8 and was about to get but the screens did not turn on during the test drive which was an automatic turn off, test drove the Cayenne and it was fun but kind of too big, Macan GTS and was fun but small, the GLC 43 SUV and Coupe we’re not impressive in the slightest(also my friend is having nightmares with hers). After realizing how much I loved my G sedan I decided to look at Infiniti and the new QX50 but that was first model year and no, so I saw this car in the parking lot and I fell in love. I brought it and have no buyers remorse. I have only seen one of these on the road in the 5 months we've had it but it is a huge head turner, especially because of the beautiful red pearl paint. We surprisingly get compliments on it all the time. The Sport trim comes with every option besides the adaptive cruise and that is ok because this car is easy and fun to drive anyways so it is not needed. We have always had powerful W12, V8, and V6 engines so we were extremely skeptical about coming to a turbo 4 but this car flies! Having a G35 alongside this car, I do not feel it is underpowered, it zips and is great in the city or highway, there are no problems passing cars at 80+mph. Even though we got sport model, the ride quality is not harsh, and handles great but you can feel the bumps a little more than higher luxury cars. I thought getting a FWD car would be a mistake but in the Florida rain, it handles well and feels safe. We always leave it in Eco mode because in sport mode it holds out the gears and makes me want to accelerate more but the dual clutch transmission is great! It has expensive feeling(compared to RDX) paddle shifters but it is always in the right gear. The only CON I have to this vehicle is the Auto-start stop system because sometimes if you come to a stop and your foot is not all the way down the brake pedal you will be stopped but the car stays in second gear and when you press the brake pedal all the way down it roughly shifts into first and cuts off the engine but it restarts fine, it has only happened a couple times but I still turn off the auto start-stop everytime I get in the car because the gas mileage is great anyways. In terrible rush hour(bumper to bumper for an hours on I-4/I-275), I usually get 24-26 mpg but on stretches, I get easily 31 MPG which I was impressed by. This car does have a small gas tank though so that is something I do not like but it is fine. The storage space is not terrible and the interior room is surprisingly roomy especially with my tall family.I was worried it would be too small but everyone is comfy we just lower the seats when driving and it still gives the SUV "commanding driving position" feel. The cargo space is plenty for the Costco runs as well. Finally: The features in this car are plentiful and surprising for the price. Full LED w/ swiveling and fogs is a great feature for night drivers, pano roof makes the cabin feel open and airy(it doesn't open which I do not care about but some people do), the parking features are helpful, the 360 camera, parking sensors, and self-park system are all useful, especially perpendicular parking assist,this car will do it! The navigation system is great and the live traffic is good, Bluetooth connects automatically with phone everytime I start the car. The Bose surround sound is pretty good. The seats(specific to sport model) are lovely and wow first timers too. They are black leather w/white sides&contrast stitching and suede inserts which provide amazing comfort when stuck in traffic. I spent months trying to decide on a car and finally came to this and I am extremely happy; UPDATE: 3k miles I love the car, only pano roof shade needed replacing under warranty free 1st mainUPDATE: 6k miles: no problems and still turns heads;wish gas tank was larger for city driving,but I’m just nit picking get one while you can! They discontinued them, why? Beats me... UPDATE: 7.5k miles; Long trips great except small tank but cruising at 90 for 200 miles no prob; was in shop for 1 month to fix strut; all under warranty but took a month which was annoying; this car is extremely safe; it has knee airbags and on impact of accident protects your ears with a sound. This car saved my life I’m extremely thankful but unfortunately it was totaled. Such a beautiful car but with that accident, thankful to be alive.
Infiniti is like family to me
Lynn,01/09/2018
Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This QX30 model has a major design flaw. When driving with A/C on, every couple of minutes it blows hot air then reverts back to cool air. I have noticed this even when driving it with vents only,no A/C. I bought this car cause I liked the look, size and handling and its adequate cargo space. I would have preferred a hybrid but settled for a known commodity. It hasn't gotten more than 25 MPG but it was advertised at 31 on their sales sticker. It didn't come with "heat seats"or lane protection and there is no automatic lift gate opener either in the car or under the back bumper. It has had a rattle since I bought it - interior - its been checked on three occasions at the Infiniti service repair and they cannot find the source of the rattle. Aggravating. The sun room is really a moon roof, it doesn't open to allow fresh air into the car. I am not as enthralled with the car as I was when I bought it in Nov. 2017.
My 2018 QX30 - love the way it handles, feels safe
JM,01/26/2018
Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I'm starting to get used to driving this crossover, after 30+ years of driving BMW sedans, so I'm not yet totally comfortable. I bought this car because I needed its safety features that few other cars have at this time. I specifically love the blind spot warning and parking sensors, plus the 360 degree live view. The self-parking feature was a requirement for me, and it works great! It takes corners nicely and holds the road. Negatives are: loud engine, poor placement of some of the controls (very hard to see and to reach while driving), not enough USB ports, voice controls don't that respond well enough to my commands, no onboard computer to store my music, and it's disappointingly small. The price is exceptionally high, and the gas mileage is not great. Overall, I'm happy with the vehicle, but wish I would have noticed some of the negatives before purchasing.
See all 12 reviews of the 2018 INFINITI QX30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the QX30 models:

Around View Monitor
Displays a virtual 360-degree view of your surroundings, and will detect moving objects and alert you of their location in the screen image.
Intelligent Cruise Control
Adjusts your cruise speed automatically in slowing traffic and will bring you back up to your preset speed limit and distance.
Forward Emergency Braking
Alerts the driver and applies partial to full braking to assist in slowing the vehicle down, mitigating damage or avoiding a collision.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 INFINITI QX30

Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Overview

The Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 is offered in the following submodels: QX30 SUV. Available styles include Premium w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 INFINITI QX30?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium is priced between $21,500 and$21,999 with odometer readings between 36850 and57974 miles.
  • The Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL is priced between $28,800 and$28,800 with odometer readings between 8215 and8215 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 INFINITI QX30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 INFINITI QX30 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 QX30s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,495 and mileage as low as 8215 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 INFINITI QX30.

Can't find a used 2018 INFINITI QX30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX30 for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,577.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,494.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX30 for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,489.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,291.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 INFINITI QX30?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX30 lease specials

Related Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles