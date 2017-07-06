2018 INFINITI QX30 Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration and sharp handling
- High-quality interior materials
- Powerful and confident brakes
- Interior controls are easy to locate and use
- Ride comfort is compromised by the sporty suspension
- Drive modes are either laggy or frenetic
- Interior quarters are cramped, especially for rear passengers
- Less usable cargo space than its competitors
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which QX30 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is an interesting amalgamation of coupe, hatchback and crossover, and the way it straddles these body types results in advantages and drawbacks. Those who like a sporty drive experience will appreciate the QX30's athleticism over a more traditional SUV. Its rear hatchback design increases the cargo capacity over a comparably sized sedan, while the option of all-wheel drive and a raised suspension make it better suited to handle foul weather conditions or light off-highway exploration.
So what are the trade-offs? The QX30's aggressive coupelike styling helps it look the part, but it also doesn't make for the roomiest or ergonomically optimized cabin. Its sporty suspension doesn't exactly excel in the ride comfort department either, and rear visibility can be an issue if you don't have the electronic aid of the optional Technology package.
With a base price of just over $30,000, the QX30 is the lowest point of entry into the Infiniti line and is slightly more affordable than most other subcompact luxury SUVs, including the Mercedes-Benz GLA, from which it borrows heavily.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive, but it came up short on comfort. Check out our QX30 long-term test to get the whole story. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, the 2018 QX30 is the same and all of our observations still apply.
2018 INFINITI QX30 models
In the beginning of the 2018 model year, the Infiniti QX30 subcompact luxury crossover was available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Sport. Later, those first three trims were renamed Pure, Luxe and Essential. Some option packages were also renamed. All QX30s are propelled by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (208 hp, 258 lb-ft) that sends power to either the front or all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is only available on the Luxury/Luxe and Premium/Essential trims.
Standard features on the base/Pure QX30 include 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season run-flat tires, LED running lights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, eight-way manual front seats with four-way power lumbar, dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split fold rear seatbacks and simulated leather upholstery. Some of the standard technology features include a rearview camera, a 7-inch Infiniti InTouch infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Luxury/Luxe trim comes with everything from the base trim and adds leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest, a rear-seat pass-through, driver-seat memory settings and a stitched-leather dash insert. Aside from all-wheel drive, there are no options available on Luxury or base trims.
One step up from Luxury is the Premium/Essential trim, which adds LED foglights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof and a premium 10-speaker Bose audio system. If you opt for an all-wheel-drive Luxury or Premium QX30, these models come with a ride height raised 1.2 inches versus that of the front-wheel-drive models.
A number of packages are available at the Premium trim level. The Navigation package includes navigation, Infiniti InTouch services and apps, front and rear parking sensors, satellite traffic and weather, and a color center display in the gauge cluster. The LED package includes adaptive LED headlights and interior LED ambient lighting.
The Technology/ProAssist package is one we recommend due to the QX30's natural blind spots. It comes with a 360-degree camera system, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and park assist. The Gallery White Theme package features a white premium leather interior with red accents and contrast stitching, a synthetic suede headliner and unique 18-inch wheels. The Dark Wood package adds real wood trim and a suede headliner. A 19-inch wheel option is also offered that includes run-flat summer tires (from the Sport model).
The top-of-the-line Sport trim models are front-wheel-drive only and come with a sport-tuned suspension that rides 0.6 inch lower than all of the other front-drive models. It has 19-inch alloy wheels with run-flat summer tires, front and rear parking sensors, black exterior mirror housings, specific front and rear lower fascias, body-color side sill panels, a black-colored grille, front sport seats with synthetic suede and faux leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera system, an automated parking system and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
Options for the Sport trim include a no-cost Navigation package; the Technology package, which adds in the other driver aids that don't come standard; a Sport Leather package that adds premium leather, heated front seats, footwell lights and a synthetic suede headliner; and the LED package previously mentioned.
Some features have been shuffled between new and old package names. Most notably, the 360-degree camera has been moved to the Navigation package, the blind-spot monitor is now standard on the Essential trim and above, and the automatic emergency braking is standard throughout the lineup.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI QX30.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the QX30 models:
- Around View Monitor
- Displays a virtual 360-degree view of your surroundings, and will detect moving objects and alert you of their location in the screen image.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Adjusts your cruise speed automatically in slowing traffic and will bring you back up to your preset speed limit and distance.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver and applies partial to full braking to assist in slowing the vehicle down, mitigating damage or avoiding a collision.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the QX30
Related Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60