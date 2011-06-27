Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Consumer Reviews

Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now Svnisus , 08/31/2018 w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 106 of 108 people found this review helpful Please, please, please I BEG you before you purchase an Infiniti QX30 open the rear hatch and look to see if the left wiring harness is crushed. If so, please walk away. My brand new 2018 with only 70 miles was purchased on 6/16/18. Because the start/stop feature battery was dead I didn't actually take possession of the car until 6/26/18. During the first month of ownership I began having problems with the backup camera going black, navigation system flashing weird messages and the lights and radio not turning off after the car was turned off and the driver door was opened. When I took it in for service the dealership said these problems were because software needed to be updated, which they did. There was also a window gasket that needed to be replaced. That part was ordered and an appointment made two weeks out. This car came complete with a rear cargo cover which we didn't disconnect to vacuum the top of until approximately 5 weeks after purchasing it. After dropping it down we saw the left wiring harness was damaged. The next day I drove it to the dealership and was told they would order a new cover and replace it at my next already scheduled appointment. Upon returning for that appointment I was told they couldn't order just the harness cover, all the wires which control the whole car run through the harness and it was one complete part which would have to replaced. They quoted me a price of $11,000 and due to the cost they were going to have get approval from Infiniti beforehand since it would be covered under warranty. The dealership had given me another QX30 loaner to drive. I checked and that harness was completely intact. I then checked several others on the lot and found 4 out of 6 were compromised, one to the point the VIN number tag located above the left harness had been pushed up and out of place. Infiniti refused to replace the wiring harness. I then contacted Infiniti Consumer Affairs, they opened a case and said a regional manager would contact me. After speaking to the regional manager, again my request to have the problem corrected was denied. I was told it was a design defect and yes, the wires were being pinched but there wasn't any sense in replacing it since I hadn't really hadn't had any major problems because the next one installed would just do the same thing. I explained I was concerned about both electrical failure and since I keep cars for a very long time, what would happen if these electrical problems didn't occur until after the warranty expired. I was told there was nothing they could do. I then asked to speak to someone over the regional manager and was told there wasn't anyone else that dealt with the public. I then called Consumer Affairs back, explained I wasn't happy with the situation, asked again to speak to someone else and was again told there wasn't anyone else to talk to. This morning the car was in reverse and once again the backup camera went to black. I emailed the service adviser to schedule yet another appointment to have the car looked at. I firmly believe it is all tied to the design defect causing the wiring inside the harness to be compromised and Infiniti refuses to take responsibility for the problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

An underrated car that saved my life! Sy , 01/02/2019 SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This is our first "entry" sort of vehicle and it feels anything but. We brought a fully loaded red QX30S in red and is stunning! I've noticed that the lease deals are great on this car but I always keep my cars for 10+ years so I don't lease but you might want to look into it. I would not recommend this car as a main car if you have a family with young kids I would recommend a bigger SUV, but I would definitely recommend it as a weekend or a smaller daily driver. Having many cars I needed something daily driveable and practical with more space but having that fun factor this was the final decision. I test drove the Range Rover Sport V8 and was about to get but the screens did not turn on during the test drive which was an automatic turn off, test drove the Cayenne and it was fun but kind of too big, Macan GTS and was fun but small, the GLC 43 SUV and Coupe we’re not impressive in the slightest(also my friend is having nightmares with hers). After realizing how much I loved my G sedan I decided to look at Infiniti and the new QX50 but that was first model year and no, so I saw this car in the parking lot and I fell in love. I brought it and have no buyers remorse. I have only seen one of these on the road in the 5 months we've had it but it is a huge head turner, especially because of the beautiful red pearl paint. We surprisingly get compliments on it all the time. The Sport trim comes with every option besides the adaptive cruise and that is ok because this car is easy and fun to drive anyways so it is not needed. We have always had powerful W12, V8, and V6 engines so we were extremely skeptical about coming to a turbo 4 but this car flies! Having a G35 alongside this car, I do not feel it is underpowered, it zips and is great in the city or highway, there are no problems passing cars at 80+mph. Even though we got sport model, the ride quality is not harsh, and handles great but you can feel the bumps a little more than higher luxury cars. I thought getting a FWD car would be a mistake but in the Florida rain, it handles well and feels safe. We always leave it in Eco mode because in sport mode it holds out the gears and makes me want to accelerate more but the dual clutch transmission is great! It has expensive feeling(compared to RDX) paddle shifters but it is always in the right gear. The only CON I have to this vehicle is the Auto-start stop system because sometimes if you come to a stop and your foot is not all the way down the brake pedal you will be stopped but the car stays in second gear and when you press the brake pedal all the way down it roughly shifts into first and cuts off the engine but it restarts fine, it has only happened a couple times but I still turn off the auto start-stop everytime I get in the car because the gas mileage is great anyways. In terrible rush hour(bumper to bumper for an hours on I-4/I-275), I usually get 24-26 mpg but on stretches, I get easily 31 MPG which I was impressed by. This car does have a small gas tank though so that is something I do not like but it is fine. The storage space is not terrible and the interior room is surprisingly roomy especially with my tall family.I was worried it would be too small but everyone is comfy we just lower the seats when driving and it still gives the SUV "commanding driving position" feel. The cargo space is plenty for the Costco runs as well. Finally: The features in this car are plentiful and surprising for the price. Full LED w/ swiveling and fogs is a great feature for night drivers, pano roof makes the cabin feel open and airy(it doesn't open which I do not care about but some people do), the parking features are helpful, the 360 camera, parking sensors, and self-park system are all useful, especially perpendicular parking assist,this car will do it! The navigation system is great and the live traffic is good, Bluetooth connects automatically with phone everytime I start the car. The Bose surround sound is pretty good. The seats(specific to sport model) are lovely and wow first timers too. They are black leather w/white sides&contrast stitching and suede inserts which provide amazing comfort when stuck in traffic. I spent months trying to decide on a car and finally came to this and I am extremely happy; UPDATE: 3k miles I love the car, only pano roof shade needed replacing under warranty free 1st mainUPDATE: 6k miles: no problems and still turns heads;wish gas tank was larger for city driving,but I’m just nit picking get one while you can! They discontinued them, why? Beats me... UPDATE: 7.5k miles; Long trips great except small tank but cruising at 90 for 200 miles no prob; was in shop for 1 month to fix strut; all under warranty but took a month which was annoying; this car is extremely safe; it has knee airbags and on impact of accident protects your ears with a sound. This car saved my life I’m extremely thankful but unfortunately it was totaled. Such a beautiful car but with that accident, thankful to be alive. Infiniti is like family to me Lynn , 01/09/2018 Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This QX30 model has a major design flaw. When driving with A/C on, every couple of minutes it blows hot air then reverts back to cool air. I have noticed this even when driving it with vents only,no A/C. I bought this car cause I liked the look, size and handling and its adequate cargo space. I would have preferred a hybrid but settled for a known commodity. It hasn't gotten more than 25 MPG but it was advertised at 31 on their sales sticker. It didn't come with "heat seats"or lane protection and there is no automatic lift gate opener either in the car or under the back bumper. It has had a rattle since I bought it - interior - its been checked on three occasions at the Infiniti service repair and they cannot find the source of the rattle. Aggravating. The sun room is really a moon roof, it doesn't open to allow fresh air into the car. I am not as enthralled with the car as I was when I bought it in Nov. 2017.

My 2018 QX30 - love the way it handles, feels safe JM , 01/26/2018 Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I'm starting to get used to driving this crossover, after 30+ years of driving BMW sedans, so I'm not yet totally comfortable. I bought this car because I needed its safety features that few other cars have at this time. I specifically love the blind spot warning and parking sensors, plus the 360 degree live view. The self-parking feature was a requirement for me, and it works great! It takes corners nicely and holds the road. Negatives are: loud engine, poor placement of some of the controls (very hard to see and to reach while driving), not enough USB ports, voice controls don't that respond well enough to my commands, no onboard computer to store my music, and it's disappointingly small. The price is exceptionally high, and the gas mileage is not great. Overall, I'm happy with the vehicle, but wish I would have noticed some of the negatives before purchasing.