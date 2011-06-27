  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
2017 INFINITI QX30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to maneuver around town
  • High-quality interior looks sharp and comes pretty well equipped
  • Multiple driver assistance features are available to help keep you safe
  • Sport models ride firm compared to other available versions
  • Noticeable amount of wind and road noise at highway speeds
  • Cargo capacity is smaller than rival crossovers
  • Reflective interior trim pieces are distracting in bright-light situations
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Infiniti considers its all-new 2017 QX30 a combination of coupe, hatchback and crossover. The way it straddles these body types can be advantageous. From a driver enjoyment perspective, you will find the QX30 more athletic and better handling than a typical SUV. Compared to a traditional sedan, the QX30's hatchback design gives you greater versatility, both in terms of its taller ride height and increased cargo capacity. Then there's the QX30's coupe-like styling, which helps it look sportier than the typical sedan or crossover. The question you might wonder, though, is whether this extensive blending results in a vehicle that delivers the best of both worlds or is diluted to the point of not excelling at anything.

With an as-new entry cost around $30,000, the compact QX30 acts as an introduction to the Infiniti brand. In this position, it's a lot like rivals such as the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. In fact, the QX30 is heavily based on the GLA-Class and shares the Benz's underlying body structure and powertrain. But Infiniti applied its own suspension and powertrain tuning to give the QX30 a more refined feel of the two. The QX30 has its own interior design as well, which is highlighted by Infiniti's superior InTouch infotainment system. A flat-bottom steering wheel and two-tone, distinctive leather and simulated suede seats are available on Sport models to help further buff out the QX30's appeal.

Keep in mind that it is not all roses. The QX30 is smaller than your typical SUV and isn't as good at carrying cargo and/or rear passengers. And it doesn't ride as smoothly as a sedan. If you're shopping for a QX30, it'd also be worthwhile to check out some primary competition, including the sporty and roomy BMW X1, the handsomely finished Lexus NX 200t and the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. The race is tight, with some differentiation separating one from the next, but we think the new QX30 is right in the mix.

Standard safety features on all QX30s include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Optional safety equipment for the Premium and Sport models includes blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera system, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive. But it came up short on comfort, and a clunky transmission and interior space compromised for the sake of style were the biggest offenses. To get the whole story on the Infiniti QX30, check out our long-term test, where we cover everything from its plunger-style door locks to real-world fuel economy.

2017 INFINITI QX30 models

The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is a compact luxury crossover. It is available in four main trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Sport.

Standard features on the base QX30 include 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season run-flat tires, automatic headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way manual front seats (with four-way power lumbar), dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system, a 7-inch display, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.

The QX30 Luxury has the above and adds leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated front seats, a rear seat armrest, rear seat pass-through, driver memory settings and a stitched-leather dash insert.

Top-level Premium models upgrade to body-colored side mirror housings, roof rails, LED foglights and a premium Bose audio system with 10 speakers.

All-wheel-drive (AWD) QX30s are equipped similarly to the front-wheel-drive versions with some slight variations. Notably, they are offered only in Luxury or Premium trim and have a raised ride height that is 1.2 inches higher than the front-wheel-drive models.

The Sport trim offers unique equipment not found on other QX30s. To start, Sports are only front-wheel-drive and come with a sport-tuned suspension that rides 0.6 inch lower than FWD models. Standard fare includes 19-inch alloy wheels, run-flat summer tires, front and rear parking sensors, black exterior mirror housings, specific front and rear lower fascias, body-color side sill panels, a black-colored grille, front sport seats with simulated-suede seat trim (base leatherette upholstery) and an automated parking system. The Bose sound system is also standard.

You can add the Sport's 19-inch wheels, parking sensors and automated parking system to the Premium as part of a couple option packages. A few other extra options are offered for the Premium and Sport trim levels, including LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery (Sport) and a navigation system. The Technology package includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and a 360-degree parking camera system.

All 2017 Infiniti QX30s are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive versions are offered.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for front-wheel-drive models is 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway). These numbers drop to 25 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) for AWD variants.

Driving

The 2017 Infiniti QX30's personality more closely reflects a traditional hatchback than it does a crossover SUV. Around town, the QX30 is easy to drive. Stop-and-go situations can expose drivability issues with many dual-clutch automatic transmissions, but that is not the case here. The QX30 is surprisingly smooth, and its shift points are almost unnoticeable. Further, its electric power-assist steering is direct and keeps low-speed maneuvering simple. A relatively small turning circle further enhances its city driving credibility.

Power delivery from its turbocharged four-cylinder is predictable and plentiful. There is lots of low-end power, and torque continues up through midrange on the tachometer. Together these qualities make the QX30 quite a bit of fun to drive.

So far we've only driven the standard version of the QX30 for any length of time and came away happy with the way it rides smoothly over rough roads and bumps. We're less familiar with the Sport, but from our limited experience we can share that the ride is more firm than in standard QX30 models. Check back later for more complete driving impressions.

Interior

We really like the QX30's cabin. The upscale materials are as good as, if not better than, those of competitive luxury crossover SUVs in this segment. Its artistic arrangement is clean enough to have lasting appeal. The InTouch multifunction controller on the center console operates most of the QX30's systems except the radio and climate. Dials adjust temperature and volume, and logically labeled buttons operate all other adjustments.

Comfort from the standard front seats is excellent, and the available sport seats offer even more support. In back, it's pretty tight, but adults should find enough head- and legroom so long as your trips aren't overly long. Small item storage is adequate for personal effects such as phones and wallets. When in use, the center console cupholders block the armrest somewhat. Fortunately, those mounted on the doors are large enough for up to medium-sized water bottles.

According to Infiniti, the cargo area volume measures 19.2 cubic feet with the rear seats up, which is a bit more than average. Additional cargo specs aren't available currently, but overall we expect the QX30 to be on the short side for total cargo capacity in its class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI QX30.

5(43%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(24%)
1(5%)
3.7
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a great car!
Mike Chaudron,02/25/2017
Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Purchased my QX30 due to a job change and needing a different vehicle. I needed a good road car with a hatch for occasional supplies. It'll be just me 90% of the time and will seldom use the backseat, as we are empty nesters and my wife has a larger SUV. After a lot of research I found the QX30. Previously I owned a G37 and liked the car, but had a terrible dealer experience (in another state). I found the model I wanted, Premium black/black and test drove it. After getting multiple quotes I was able to reach a deal. The car is great. It's based on the Mercedes GLA 250, but I think the Infiniti looks much better. It handles extremely well and the twin turbo is plenty powerful with loads of torque at the low end. There are three drive modes, economy, sport and manual, which allows you to use the paddle shifters. It's quick and agile. The Bose Surround Sound is outstanding, the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. I love being able to see text messages on the screen (they are read to you while driving) and the touch screen is excellent but I prefer to use the turn knob. The interior materials are very upscale and the seats are amazingly comfortable. I feel it's a great SUV for any one who wants a great looking, sporty, excellent handling small SUV. It's ideal for empty nesters who don't need to haul a bunch of people.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH
JOHN M. BERGER,04/21/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
If you are looking for a 'family car' not so much. If you are looking for a versatile vehicle with great acceleration, MPG and moderate off-road capability; this is it!
Thought it was a 6 cly
Hokie,12/14/2018
Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
So I purchased slightly used. Drove a QX30 rental on a trip up north..great ride and fell in love with it. My wife thought it was a 6 cyl because the 4 cly with turbo had so much kick to it. It goes! Just got back from a 1,700 mile trip to DC and it caused me no fatigue at all. My QX30 is fully loaded except 4 wheel drive. I get about 25-27 in town and mid 30s on the highway. Wish the gas tank was a little bigger but filling up for under $25 works for me. My only complaints are: 1) Clanky start noise that I hate, 2) Lack of surface space to place a mount for my cellphone, 3) Limited storage for coins, glasses, etc. , 4) Navigation needs more refinement, 5) I'm putting too many miles on it because I enjoy driving it. My Loves: 1) I love all the options, Bose sound, self parking, adaptive cruse, BT, lane warning, radar and 360 cameras. I just wish the auto stop/start was not there and that it would not clank when restarting. That is my biggest complaint.
Not for everyone & it's not an SUV
HeatherLea,05/04/2017
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
First, I realize that this car (not SUV) is not for everyone. I was seeking to get out of my Mazda CX-9 because the fuel economy was not very good and it was just more vehicle then I needed. The two big dogs were gone and the kids were older so I decided it was time to simplify my life and do something for me. I searched high and low for my next ride and was not interested in driving what everyone else was. The QX30 is different. It's compact and loaded with style. The turbo charged 4 cyl has given me a new super powers...passing speed and the ability merge into traffic with zero effort. The drivers seat is exceptionally comfortable and it is fun to drive. Here are the CONs... there is no cargo space. I can get one carry-on suitcase and a couple of grocery bags in there. If you are taller than 5'9 and weigh more than you should :( this car will not be comfortable. It really is a two seater and not suitable for a family. My five year old and his car seat fit comfortably in the back but it won't work for him in a couple years. The owner's manual has a hard time fitting into the glove box, my iPhone Plus does not fit anywhere including in the center console. The infotainment system blows! It's complicated and is confused when you plug in your phone or more than one person has Bluetooth on in the car. The upside is that I am glad I took the plunge and I don't miss the extra cargo or seating. I wish the infotainment system was better but it's not that big of a deal to me. I like the compact styling because it is more effiecent and prevents me from buying anything that I cannot fit in the cargo space. The lack of seating keeps people that I don't like out of my car. Some people complain about the visabilty but if you have driven an SUV you are accustomed to poor visabilty. I actually find it easier to see what's around me than in my old SUV. Lastly, taking the plunge to a much smaller vehicle was made easier by the fact that it is leased. It's fun for now but in a couple years I can try something else. It's not a keeper by any stretch and reminds me of a modernized version of my 1969 Karmann Ghia which like the QX30 was fun only for a little while.
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI QX30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 features & specs

Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 is offered in the following submodels: QX30 SUV. Available styles include w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI QX30?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium is priced between $19,997 and$27,941 with odometer readings between 10883 and57964 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Base is priced between $19,995 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 19940 and43356 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury is priced between $19,777 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 22829 and43164 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Sport is priced between $24,590 and$24,590 with odometer readings between 19991 and19991 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 INFINITI QX30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI QX30 for sale near. There are currently 43 used and CPO 2017 QX30s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,777 and mileage as low as 10883 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI QX30.

Can't find a used 2017 INFINITI QX30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX30 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,824.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX30 for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,155.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,036.

