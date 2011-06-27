First, I realize that this car (not SUV) is not for everyone. I was seeking to get out of my Mazda CX-9 because the fuel economy was not very good and it was just more vehicle then I needed. The two big dogs were gone and the kids were older so I decided it was time to simplify my life and do something for me. I searched high and low for my next ride and was not interested in driving what everyone else was. The QX30 is different. It's compact and loaded with style. The turbo charged 4 cyl has given me a new super powers...passing speed and the ability merge into traffic with zero effort. The drivers seat is exceptionally comfortable and it is fun to drive. Here are the CONs... there is no cargo space. I can get one carry-on suitcase and a couple of grocery bags in there. If you are taller than 5'9 and weigh more than you should :( this car will not be comfortable. It really is a two seater and not suitable for a family. My five year old and his car seat fit comfortably in the back but it won't work for him in a couple years. The owner's manual has a hard time fitting into the glove box, my iPhone Plus does not fit anywhere including in the center console. The infotainment system blows! It's complicated and is confused when you plug in your phone or more than one person has Bluetooth on in the car. The upside is that I am glad I took the plunge and I don't miss the extra cargo or seating. I wish the infotainment system was better but it's not that big of a deal to me. I like the compact styling because it is more effiecent and prevents me from buying anything that I cannot fit in the cargo space. The lack of seating keeps people that I don't like out of my car. Some people complain about the visabilty but if you have driven an SUV you are accustomed to poor visabilty. I actually find it easier to see what's around me than in my old SUV. Lastly, taking the plunge to a much smaller vehicle was made easier by the fact that it is leased. It's fun for now but in a couple years I can try something else. It's not a keeper by any stretch and reminds me of a modernized version of my 1969 Karmann Ghia which like the QX30 was fun only for a little while.

