2017 INFINITI QX30 Review
Pros & Cons
- Easy to maneuver around town
- High-quality interior looks sharp and comes pretty well equipped
- Multiple driver assistance features are available to help keep you safe
- Sport models ride firm compared to other available versions
- Noticeable amount of wind and road noise at highway speeds
- Cargo capacity is smaller than rival crossovers
- Reflective interior trim pieces are distracting in bright-light situations
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Infiniti considers its all-new 2017 QX30 a combination of coupe, hatchback and crossover. The way it straddles these body types can be advantageous. From a driver enjoyment perspective, you will find the QX30 more athletic and better handling than a typical SUV. Compared to a traditional sedan, the QX30's hatchback design gives you greater versatility, both in terms of its taller ride height and increased cargo capacity. Then there's the QX30's coupe-like styling, which helps it look sportier than the typical sedan or crossover. The question you might wonder, though, is whether this extensive blending results in a vehicle that delivers the best of both worlds or is diluted to the point of not excelling at anything.
With an as-new entry cost around $30,000, the compact QX30 acts as an introduction to the Infiniti brand. In this position, it's a lot like rivals such as the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. In fact, the QX30 is heavily based on the GLA-Class and shares the Benz's underlying body structure and powertrain. But Infiniti applied its own suspension and powertrain tuning to give the QX30 a more refined feel of the two. The QX30 has its own interior design as well, which is highlighted by Infiniti's superior InTouch infotainment system. A flat-bottom steering wheel and two-tone, distinctive leather and simulated suede seats are available on Sport models to help further buff out the QX30's appeal.
Keep in mind that it is not all roses. The QX30 is smaller than your typical SUV and isn't as good at carrying cargo and/or rear passengers. And it doesn't ride as smoothly as a sedan. If you're shopping for a QX30, it'd also be worthwhile to check out some primary competition, including the sporty and roomy BMW X1, the handsomely finished Lexus NX 200t and the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. The race is tight, with some differentiation separating one from the next, but we think the new QX30 is right in the mix.
Standard safety features on all QX30s include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Optional safety equipment for the Premium and Sport models includes blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera system, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive. But it came up short on comfort, and a clunky transmission and interior space compromised for the sake of style were the biggest offenses. To get the whole story on the Infiniti QX30, check out our long-term test, where we cover everything from its plunger-style door locks to real-world fuel economy.
2017 INFINITI QX30 models
The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is a compact luxury crossover. It is available in four main trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Sport.
Standard features on the base QX30 include 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season run-flat tires, automatic headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way manual front seats (with four-way power lumbar), dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system, a 7-inch display, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.
The QX30 Luxury has the above and adds leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated front seats, a rear seat armrest, rear seat pass-through, driver memory settings and a stitched-leather dash insert.
Top-level Premium models upgrade to body-colored side mirror housings, roof rails, LED foglights and a premium Bose audio system with 10 speakers.
All-wheel-drive (AWD) QX30s are equipped similarly to the front-wheel-drive versions with some slight variations. Notably, they are offered only in Luxury or Premium trim and have a raised ride height that is 1.2 inches higher than the front-wheel-drive models.
The Sport trim offers unique equipment not found on other QX30s. To start, Sports are only front-wheel-drive and come with a sport-tuned suspension that rides 0.6 inch lower than FWD models. Standard fare includes 19-inch alloy wheels, run-flat summer tires, front and rear parking sensors, black exterior mirror housings, specific front and rear lower fascias, body-color side sill panels, a black-colored grille, front sport seats with simulated-suede seat trim (base leatherette upholstery) and an automated parking system. The Bose sound system is also standard.
You can add the Sport's 19-inch wheels, parking sensors and automated parking system to the Premium as part of a couple option packages. A few other extra options are offered for the Premium and Sport trim levels, including LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery (Sport) and a navigation system. The Technology package includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and a 360-degree parking camera system.
All 2017 Infiniti QX30s are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive versions are offered.
EPA-estimated fuel economy for front-wheel-drive models is 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway). These numbers drop to 25 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) for AWD variants.
Driving
The 2017 Infiniti QX30's personality more closely reflects a traditional hatchback than it does a crossover SUV. Around town, the QX30 is easy to drive. Stop-and-go situations can expose drivability issues with many dual-clutch automatic transmissions, but that is not the case here. The QX30 is surprisingly smooth, and its shift points are almost unnoticeable. Further, its electric power-assist steering is direct and keeps low-speed maneuvering simple. A relatively small turning circle further enhances its city driving credibility.
Power delivery from its turbocharged four-cylinder is predictable and plentiful. There is lots of low-end power, and torque continues up through midrange on the tachometer. Together these qualities make the QX30 quite a bit of fun to drive.
So far we've only driven the standard version of the QX30 for any length of time and came away happy with the way it rides smoothly over rough roads and bumps. We're less familiar with the Sport, but from our limited experience we can share that the ride is more firm than in standard QX30 models. Check back later for more complete driving impressions.
Interior
We really like the QX30's cabin. The upscale materials are as good as, if not better than, those of competitive luxury crossover SUVs in this segment. Its artistic arrangement is clean enough to have lasting appeal. The InTouch multifunction controller on the center console operates most of the QX30's systems except the radio and climate. Dials adjust temperature and volume, and logically labeled buttons operate all other adjustments.
Comfort from the standard front seats is excellent, and the available sport seats offer even more support. In back, it's pretty tight, but adults should find enough head- and legroom so long as your trips aren't overly long. Small item storage is adequate for personal effects such as phones and wallets. When in use, the center console cupholders block the armrest somewhat. Fortunately, those mounted on the doors are large enough for up to medium-sized water bottles.
According to Infiniti, the cargo area volume measures 19.2 cubic feet with the rear seats up, which is a bit more than average. Additional cargo specs aren't available currently, but overall we expect the QX30 to be on the short side for total cargo capacity in its class.
