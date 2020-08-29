Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 for Sale Near Me
- 17,780 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,450$3,407 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI QX30 4dr Premium AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 2.654 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Variable valve control Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8HA029276
Stock: 029276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 17,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP7HA037044
Stock: 10441561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,690$3,186 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP3HA035453
Stock: D5615J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 29,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,420
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR9HA038410
Stock: 10422329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 16,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,433 Below Market
United Imports - San Jose / California
Clean Carfax PremiumPackage Navigation Rear View Camera Parking Sensors Heated Front Seats Bose Surround Sound Key-less Go PanoramicRoof Satellite Radio HD Radio Bluetooth Eco/Sport Drive Modes Cruise Control And More..... 1 Owner Vehicle Lease Return Vehicle Under Original Manufactures Warranty 4yrs/50k
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP0HA027214
Stock: 20149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 18,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,100
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP1HA021132
Stock: 10422878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 22,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,330
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CPXHA019203
Stock: 10427923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 20,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,327$3,507 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Luxury trim, Magnetic Red exterior and Graphite interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 20,358! PRICED TO MOVE $2,900 below NADA Retail! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player INFINITI Luxury with Magnetic Red exterior and Graphite interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5500 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWS"We really like the QX30's cabin. The upscale materials are as good as, if not better than, those of competitive luxury crossover SUVs in this segment. Its artistic arrangement is clean enough to have lasting appeal." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABLEThis QX30 is priced $2,900 below NADA Retail.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAutoCheck One OwnerWHY BUY FROM USRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8HA024658
Stock: DL15848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,249$3,875 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium AWD is displayed in stunning Chestnut Bronze. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 208hp which is coupled to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive crossover offers rapid acceleration, precise handling, nearly 30mpg on the highway, and attractive styling highlighted by a Panoramic sunroof, LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Inside our QX30 Premium, you will find high-quality materials and a variety of amenities to help make every drive feel fantastic. Heated, power-adjustable front seats with memory, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel are all on hand for your convenience. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system includes Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs for your entertainment needs.Our INFINITI provides a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you out of harm's way. You deserve our QX30's superb blend of style, performance, and comfort, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR0HA030633
Stock: 115154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 18,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,991$2,576 Below Market
Subaru of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 18,342! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, High Beam Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection (MOD), Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, NAVIGATION PACKAGE 7" single screen and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/3-month complimentary access to traffic, weather, fuel prices, stocks, sports and movie times, Color Center Meter Display, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, INFINITI InTouch services (remote services unavailable) w/6 months of safety, security and convenience features, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, CAFE TEAK THEME PACKAGE brown Nappa leather dash insert and black contrast stitching on brown leather and leatherette areas, Enhanced LED Interior Ambient Lighting, Black Dinamica Headliner & A-Pillar, Brown Leatherette Console & Door Trim, Genuine Wood Trim on Center Stack & Door Handles, Satin Silver Mirror Caps, PANORAMIC MOONROOF power sunshade. WHO WE ARE: Subaru of Spokane located at 423 W. 3rd Ave. in Spokane, Washington takes pride in our helpful staff and we will do everything to make your car buying experience the best you have ever had. We have helped many people from the communities of Spokane Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR6HA027669
Stock: HA027669S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,822$3,068 Below Market
Reliable Chevrolet Missouri - Springfield / Missouri
2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 10905 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 24/33 City/Highway MPG Since 1967, Reliable Chevrolet has been your Southwest Missouri dealer for all your vehicle needs. Proudly serving the Nixa, Republic, Ozark, Bolivar, Lebanon, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Joplin MO, Harrison AR, Bella Vista AR, Bentonville AR, Mountain Home AR, Pittsburg KS areaâ s and more. We look forward to continuing to be here for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP8HA018907
Stock: HA018907P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 30,062 miles
$19,999$2,354 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2698 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR2HA026521
Stock: O306490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 45,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900$3,964 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI QX30 4dr Premium AWD . It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a BLACK interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR9HA028749
Stock: 028749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 18,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,910
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP0HA035216
Stock: 10433087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 24,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,797$2,069 Below Market
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
ONE OWNER WITH GOOD CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY.....2017 Infiniti QX30 Premium AWD with only***24000*** miles just arrived......Factory options include, Navigation, back up camera, heated leather seats, panoramic moon roof, premium sound system, blue tooth, satellite radio and so much more......Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. prices exclude tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR4HA038900
Stock: P9258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 30,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$1,984 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2335 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP8HA036078
Stock: M306895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 36,108 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$2,298 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3094 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CPXHA021825
Stock: M306894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,790
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP0HA018710
Stock: 10428343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
