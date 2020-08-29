Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 for Sale Near Me

Purchased my QX30 due to a job change and needing a different vehicle. I needed a good road car with a hatch for occasional supplies. It'll be just me 90% of the time and will seldom use the backseat, as we are empty nesters and my wife has a larger SUV. After a lot of research I found the QX30. Previously I owned a G37 and liked the car, but had a terrible dealer experience (in another state). I found the model I wanted, Premium black/black and test drove it. After getting multiple quotes I was able to reach a deal. The car is great. It's based on the Mercedes GLA 250, but I think the Infiniti looks much better. It handles extremely well and the twin turbo is plenty powerful with loads of torque at the low end. There are three drive modes, economy, sport and manual, which allows you to use the paddle shifters. It's quick and agile. The Bose Surround Sound is outstanding, the best sound system I've ever heard in a car. I love being able to see text messages on the screen (they are read to you while driving) and the touch screen is excellent but I prefer to use the turn knob. The interior materials are very upscale and the seats are amazingly comfortable. I feel it's a great SUV for any one who wants a great looking, sporty, excellent handling small SUV. It's ideal for empty nesters who don't need to haul a bunch of people.

