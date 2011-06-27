Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,399
|$23,508
|$25,919
|Clean
|$20,925
|$22,984
|$25,327
|Average
|$19,978
|$21,935
|$24,144
|Rough
|$19,031
|$20,887
|$22,961
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,125
|$22,120
|$24,400
|Clean
|$19,680
|$21,627
|$23,843
|Average
|$18,789
|$20,640
|$22,729
|Rough
|$17,898
|$19,653
|$21,615
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,021
|$24,065
|$26,403
|Clean
|$21,534
|$23,529
|$25,801
|Average
|$20,559
|$22,455
|$24,596
|Rough
|$19,584
|$21,382
|$23,390
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,422
|$20,321
|$22,492
|Clean
|$18,014
|$19,868
|$21,978
|Average
|$17,198
|$18,961
|$20,952
|Rough
|$16,383
|$18,055
|$19,925
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,309
|$21,274
|$23,518
|Clean
|$18,882
|$20,799
|$22,981
|Average
|$18,027
|$19,851
|$21,907
|Rough
|$17,172
|$18,902
|$20,834
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,402
|$25,475
|$27,848
|Clean
|$22,884
|$24,907
|$27,212
|Average
|$21,848
|$23,771
|$25,941
|Rough
|$20,812
|$22,635
|$24,670
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,605
|$22,670
|$25,027
|Clean
|$20,149
|$22,164
|$24,456
|Average
|$19,237
|$21,153
|$23,314
|Rough
|$18,325
|$20,142
|$22,171
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,251
|$24,301
|$26,645
|Clean
|$21,759
|$23,759
|$26,037
|Average
|$20,774
|$22,675
|$24,821
|Rough
|$19,789
|$21,591
|$23,604
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,064
|$26,165
|$28,570
|Clean
|$23,531
|$25,582
|$27,918
|Average
|$22,466
|$24,415
|$26,613
|Rough
|$21,400
|$23,248
|$25,309
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,572
|$19,482
|$21,662
|Clean
|$17,183
|$19,047
|$21,167
|Average
|$16,405
|$18,178
|$20,178
|Rough
|$15,627
|$17,309
|$19,190
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,092
|$21,055
|$23,297
|Clean
|$18,670
|$20,585
|$22,765
|Average
|$17,825
|$19,646
|$21,702
|Rough
|$16,979
|$18,707
|$20,638
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,977
|$23,137
|$25,602
|Clean
|$20,513
|$22,621
|$25,018
|Average
|$19,584
|$21,589
|$23,849
|Rough
|$18,656
|$20,557
|$22,681