Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$20,980Great Deal | $5,736 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium13,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 INFINITI QX30 4dr Premium AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Liquid Copper with a wheat Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 2.654 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR0JA044330
Stock: 044330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $23,250Great Deal | $3,544 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium14,343 milesDelivery available*
Jim Riehl's Friendly Cadillac - Clinton Township / Michigan
For Your 'Best Deal' it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2018 INFINITI QX30 Black Obsidian 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1057 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG 10 Speakers, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. Come in today for a free test-drive!We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, investigate financing options, or get your trade appraised. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online Contact Us form or by calling us. At Jim Riehls Friendly Automotive we have taken every measure to ensure that our dealerships offer the very best new and used car buying experience. With so much to offer it's no wonder so many Detroit Michigan residents have relied on Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group for all of their automotive needs. Check out all the standard equipment 10 Speakers, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR4JA052852
Stock: H-20CU033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $20,500Great Deal | $4,302 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium26,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 INFINITI QX30 4dr Premium AWD with Navigation Package features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Shadow with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, USB INPUT, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, HOMELINK SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449-9711 FOR MORE INFO!!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8JA053146
Stock: 053146-338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- $26,990Great Deal | $1,901 below market
Certified 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL10,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban INFINITI of Troy - Troy / Michigan
Certified. **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **MARKET VALUE PRICING**, Handsfree/Bluetooth Integration, Keyless Ignition, Blind Spot Monitor, LED Fog Lights, LED Lights, Around View Monitor, Color Center Meter Display, Dark Wood Package, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Genuine Dark Wood Trim on Center Stack, Graphite Suede-Like Headliner and A-Pillars, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Navigation Package, Navigation System. 21/30 City/Highway MPG INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8JA002004
Stock: N20151A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $18,900Great Deal | $2,038 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Base28,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura of Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blade Silver ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/33 City/Highway MPG 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP1JA045422
Stock: 89736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $20,349Great Deal
2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury27,683 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blade Silver Graphite; Nappa Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 INFINITI QX30 SPORT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This INFINITI QX30 SPORT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this INFINITI QX30 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP9JA057074
Stock: JA057074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- Price Drop$18,976Great Deal
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium49,085 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! PM Standley Motorcars Certified Unit Comes With A FREE 3 Year 100,000 Mile Limited Power Train Warranty To Enhance Your Worry Free Car Buying Experience!All Wheel Drive, Premium Package, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Dual Power and Dual Heated Leather Bucket Seating, Memory Seating Package, Rear Camera With Park Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth For Phone, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Stereo, Apple and Android CarPlay Feature, Keyless Start Feature, Factory Alloy Wheels, All Power Accessories, One Owner Accident Free CarFax and More!PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - ALL CERTIFIED SUPERSTORE ...WHERE A COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND BUYING EXPERIENCE AWAITS! AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS, OUR ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. COME IN & LET US SHOW YOU WHAT 75 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE CAN DO FOR YOU! OUR 100,000 SQUARE FOOT ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER HOUSES HUNDREDS OF THE FINEST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS, TRUCKS & LOADED SUVs IN THE COUNTRY AT THE VERY BEST PRICES ON THE MARKET. EVERY VEHICLE WE OFFER FOR SALE GOES THROUGH OUR HUGE 40 BAY STATE-OF-THE-ART SERVICE CENTER & IS COMPLETELY READY FOR YOUR WORRY FREE NEEDS. OUR CERTIFIED INVENTORY COMES WITH OUR AMAZING EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND AUTO BUYING. WE HAVE THE VERY BEST FINANCING RATES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE BEST IN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES, MAINTENANCE PLANS & VEHICLE UPGRADES ...RIGHT HERE ON SITE AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS! GO ONLINE AT PMSTANDLEY.COM OR GIVE US A CALL AT 844-338-9572 & LET US HANDLE ALL OF YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS TODAY. PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - AN AMERICAN TRADITION SINCE 1944*All Vehicles Subject To Registration, Tax, Title and Licensing Fees As Well As Documentation and Vehicle Preparation Fees*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR6JA052447
Stock: JA052447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $21,593Great Deal | $2,582 below market
Certified 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium40,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Memphis - Bartlett / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Blade Silver 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium FWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 19" Wheels, Color Center Meter Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Roof Rails.24/33 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Best-In-Class Infinitis Exceptional 6-year/100,000 mile limited warranty Clean title history and CARFAX Vehicle History Report 24 Hour Emergency Warranty Benefits Complimentary INFINITI service loaner car 3-month free subscription to Sirius XM Satellite Radio on properly equipped vehicles A complimentary oil and filter change Detailed for you at the time of purchase
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP4JA046726
Stock: P6238
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $19,487Great Deal | $1,475 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury42,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR9JA060140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,500
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium14,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 INFINITI QX30 4dr Premium FWD with Navigation Package features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Shadow with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, USB INPUT, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, HOMELINK SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449-9711 FOR MORE INFO!!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP6JA050034
Stock: 050034-861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- $21,500
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium20,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Infiniti QX30 4dr Premium with Navigation Package features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ink Blue with a Wheat interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Window Grid Antenna, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Regular Amplifier, Black Grille with Chrome Surround, Chrome Door Handles, Lip Spoiler, Tires: 235/50R18 AS Run-Flat, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim, LED Brakelights, Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Clearcoat Paint, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Full Cloth Headliner, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Analog Display, Cargo Space Lights, Driver Foot Rest, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, Rear Cupholder, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Carpet Floor Trim, Delayed Accessory Power, Engine Immobilizer, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Seat, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Rigid Cargo Cover, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Interior Trim -inc: Nappa Leather Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leatherette/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Power Rear Windows, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Front Cupholder, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Selective Service Internet Access, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage, Air Filtration, Front And Rear Map Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Systems Monitor, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 110 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 1940 kgs (4277 lbs), 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 930# Maximum Payload, Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo -inc: idle stop start, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, 13.2 Gal. Fuel Tank, Front-Wheel Drive, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Engine Oil Cooler, Rear Child Safety Locks, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Side Impact Beams Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP4JA054924
Stock: JA054924-130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $19,900
2018 INFINITI QX30 Sport26,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 INFINITI QX30 4dr Sport FWD with Navigation Package features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Red with a Graphite Leather/Suede interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALL AROUND VIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, USB INPUT, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, HOMELINK SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449-9711 FOR MORE INFO!!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Sport with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP8JA043098
Stock: 043098-291E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- $20,997
2018 INFINITI QX30 Base7,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
New for 2018 comes the Infiniti QX30. A small crossover that is perfect for those who need more cargo space but don't want a big bulky SUV. Its smaller body style offers the driver the handling of a sedan with the advantages of a taller ride height.This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP4JA042952
Stock: 042952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- $23,498Good Deal | $2,014 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium21,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this INFINITI QX30 includes: Total Value: $604. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION PACKAGE 7' single screen and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/4 year complimentary trial access to weather, fuel prices, stock prices, sports and movie times, Color Center Meter Display, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, INFINITI InTouch services (remote services unavailable) w/6 months of safety, security and convenience services, Front Rear Parking Sensors, PANORAMIC MOONROOF power sunshade. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. INFINITI Premium with Majestic White exterior and Gallery White interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5500 RPM*. Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Reduced from $24,898. This QX30 is priced $2,700 below NADA Retail. EXPERTS REPORT 'The INFINITI QX30 blends a small SUV footprint, sharp handling and swift straightline performance into a package you could also take on light trails.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8JA051963
Stock: BN26684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $26,556Good Deal
Certified 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium14,492 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
$43,595 MSRP! Certified, only ONE previous owner, just 14,492 miles, and FULLY LOADED! It comes with the uncommon Gallery White Theme package! It's VERY well equipped with features such as Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Blind Spot Intervention/Warning, Lane Departure Warning/Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Predictive Forward Collision Warning/Prevention, Sport Package, Upgraded Safety Package, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Panoramic Moonroof, Intelligent Park Assist, High Beam Assist, and more! Don't miss out on this beautiful and unique 2018 QX30! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CPXJA044138
Stock: JA044138
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $26,558Good Deal | $1,508 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL9,944 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Clean Carfax - No accidents *Local one owner vehicle bought from this location *Technology package *Dual Clutch Transmission *Bergstrom Certified 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL AWD Red Metallic 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 10 Speakers, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR1JA005312
Stock: I10684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $28,800Good Deal | $647 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL8,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Active Cruise Control*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, *Blind Spot Sensors*, 10 Speakers, Around View Monitor, Color Center Meter Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, High Beam Assist, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Park Assist, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Pro Assist Package, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 5628 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2018 INFINITI QX30 Black Obsidian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR9JA006028
Stock: 5031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $24,800Fair Deal | $358 below market
2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium8,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2018 INFINITI QX30 Ink Blue2.0L I4 DOHC TurbochargedAWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive21/30 City/Highway MPG 10 Speakers, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 1442 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPGCome to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR7JA042865
Stock: S137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2020