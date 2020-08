Close

2018 INFINITI QX30 Black Obsidian 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1057 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG 10 Speakers, 2.654 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SJKCH5CR4JA052852

Stock: H-20CU033A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020