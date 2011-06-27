Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blade Silver Graphite; Nappa Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 INFINITI QX30 SPORT is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This INFINITI QX30 SPORT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this INFINITI QX30 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SJKCH5CP9JA057074

Stock: JA057074

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020