2019 INFINITI QX30
What’s new
- Forward collision mitigation now standard on all trims
- Updated trim level names: Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential
- Panoramic sunroof now standard on Luxe and above
- Part of the first Infiniti QX30 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration and sharp handling
- High-quality interior materials
- Powerful and confident brakes
- Interior controls are easy to locate and use
- The sporty suspension compromises ride comfort
- Drive modes are either laggy or frenetic
- Interior quarters are cramped, especially for rear passengers
- Offers less usable cargo space than competitors
Which QX30 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
When it first arrived two years ago, the Infiniti QX30 was a curiosity. Was it an SUV? A hatchback? A shrunken four-door "coupe," as was (and still is) the sedan trend du jour? It turns out that the 2019 Infiniti QX30 is a bit of everything.
Drivers who value a sporty driving experience will appreciate the QX30's small footprint, sharp handling and quick acceleration. The QX's hatchback design, which provides more cargo space compared to a traditional subcompact sedan, will appeal to those who prize practicality. And those who seek premium cabin design and materials will be satisfied with the QX's interior materials and craftsmanship.
Much of the above can be credited to the QX30's heritage. Built in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the QX30 uses Mercedes power and chassis design shared with Benz's own GLA. The QX benefits from in-house suspension tuning that yields a slightly smoother ride than the Mercedes but only by a small margin. This suspension is still buttoned-down, trying to charm you with athleticism rather than elegance. The same can be said for transmission behavior. Although Infiniti engineers programmed their own preferences, gear shifts often feel awkward and mistimed, just like they do in the GLA.
There's also no getting around the QX30's coupe-like design, which, while it looks good to us, doesn't make for the roomiest or most ergonomically optimized cabin. Nor does it make getting a good look at surrounding traffic any easier; visibility out the back and to the sides is compromised. As a result, it makes sense to consider a trim level that offers a variety of driver aids, especially blind-spot monitoring.
The QX30 is a good pick for drivers seeking a small, sporty ride that's compact enough for narrow streets or tight parking spaces but large enough for a few friends or weekend gear. There's also a handful of luxury interior features. It costs less than most of its rivals, including those from Mini, BMW and its Mercedes counterpart, while also offering a longer warranty on engine and transmission components.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive, but it came up short on comfort. Check out our QX30 long-term test to get the whole story. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, the QX30 hasn't changed and all of our observations still apply.
INFINITI QX30 models
The 2019 Infiniti QX30 is available in Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential trim levels. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) that's connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional for the Luxe and Essential trims.
Standard features on the Pure include 18-inch wheels, all-season run-flat tires, keyless entry and ignition, transmission paddle shifters, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 60/40-split fold rear seatbacks.
Standard tech features include a 7-inch Infiniti InTouch infotainment system, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also standard this year.
The Luxe adds a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest, a rear-seat pass-through, driver-seat memory functions, and a stitched-leather dash insert.
Moving up to the Essential trim adds adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, exterior chrome accents, automatic windshield wipers with heated washer nozzles, and a premium 10-speaker Bose audio system. A blind-spot monitoring system is also included.
Options for the Luxe and Essential trims include 19-inch wheels and the Navigation package, which bundles navigation, Infiniti telematics services, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors. The Essential can also be equipped with the ProAssist package, which includes driver aids such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and a self-parking system.
Infiniti also offers the QX30 Sport trim. It is front-wheel-drive only and comes with a lowered and sport-tuned suspension. It bundles most of the features and options of the lower trims with 19-inch alloy wheels, run-flat high-performance tires, unique exterior accents, front sport seats (with simulated-suede and faux-leather upholstery), a simulated-suede headliner, and aluminum pedals.
The Navigation package is also available for the Sport, as is full leather seating and the ProAssist package. A City Black package gives the Sport a Gotham-esque feel with special wheels and black and purple interior trim details.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti QX30 Premium AWD (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
Note: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the QX30 has received some minor revisions, including revised trim level names. The previous Premium trim is equivalent to the current Essential trim, and our observations still apply to this year's QX30.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability6.0
Off-road8.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess5.5
Visibility5.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Sponsored cars related to the QX30
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX30.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- engine
- interior
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- sound system
- safety
- value
- infotainment system
- technology
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is not your wife's grocery/kid hauler. It is a mis-classified luxury hatchback. It is one of the best looking cars on the market today. It can go quick and fast with its 211hp engine. The controls are well integrated. The touchscreen is integrated into the dash and doesn't stick out like an iPad glued to the center console. It parks itself. It has cameras everywhere. Parking is a no brainer. The intelligent cruise control is one stick operation and easy to use. The Bose Sound is outstanding and works flawlessly with my iPhone's Bluetooth. The one negative is that the rear hatch requires a heavy pull to close. Should be power closed
Who puts in a sun roof that doesnt open? A sharp looking car that doesn't hold up to it's looks. Built for average height and thin people. I wanted to love this car, but I cant. Shifting in every mode was felt. It tried.
This has been one of the worst cars I have ever leased or owned. I leased this car after previously leasing the Q 50 and loved it. This car has been nothing but a nightmare from stalling and intersections because the car failed to turn back on to the 360 sensors not detecting my surroundings or being oversensitive and most recently the car has been having issues with the locks to where the car would not unlock when we are trying to get out and most recently locked my six week old Newborn in the vehicle!! Infiniti has yet to give me any solution and is basically forcing me to be in this car for the last month of my lease and has not given me any reassurance that my safety or my child safety is important to them. Do not waste your money or time on this vehicle
I haven't driven a car this much fun to drive in a long time. The AWD QX30 handles on rails and reminds me of the SR20DET engine teens drueled over. Turbo kicks in hard when you want it. The handling is like a Porsche. Lots of asymmetrical design and alcanterra to enjoy. It's a hot hatch with a great torquey turbo. Beautiful looks and goldilocks sizing. I truly am happy with everything, just wish it was mine instead of my wife's.
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$33,100
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$39,300
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$40,200
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX30 safety features:
- Around View Monitor
- Displays a virtual 360-degree view of your surroundings and will detect moving objects and alert you of their location in the screen image.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Adjusts your cruise speed automatically in slowing traffic and will bring you back up to your preset speed limit and distance.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver and applies partial to full braking to assist in slowing the vehicle down, mitigating damage or avoiding a collision.
Infiniti QX30 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX30 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Comparing these two is a bit like comparing rival siblings. The QX30 and the Benz are built from the same parts through a Nissan and Mercedes partnership. Short length, sharp suspension tuning and robust turbo engines make both a genuine hoot to drive, especially around tight turns and corners. The Benz offers a better interior overall, especially compared to the Infiniti's increasingly dated infotainment system, but the QX30 offers smoother ride quality.
Infiniti QX30 vs. Lexus UX 200
The Lexus is one of the newest arrivals in the subcompact SUV segment, and it brings with it the signature Lexus comfortable ride and quiet cabin. Compared to the QX30, the UX is far more sedate, although it's capable of taking a turn with a measure of gusto. The available hybrid is even better. The UX's power falls far short of the QX30's, however, and you need to drive it a bit more deliberately to extract the power that it does offer.
Infiniti QX30 vs. Acura RDX
The RDX costs about the same as the QX30, but it's quite a bit larger. That translates into more passenger and cargo room. If you're looking for more utility for the same money, the RDX makes sense. The Acura delivers a luxury-level interior on par with the QX30 but with better infotainment. And despite its larger size, the RDX is every bit the athlete that the QX30 is. If you need a smaller, city-friendly SUV, the QX30 is the better choice.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX30 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI QX30?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI QX30:
- Forward collision mitigation now standard on all trims
- Updated trim level names: Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential
- Panoramic sunroof now standard on Luxe and above
- Part of the first Infiniti QX30 generation introduced for 2017
Is the INFINITI QX30 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI QX30 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX30?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX30 is the 2019 INFINITI QX30 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,250.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,100
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,500
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $39,300
- SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $40,200
- PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,250
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,100
What are the different models of INFINITI QX30?
More about the 2019 INFINITI QX30
2019 INFINITI QX30 Overview
The 2019 INFINITI QX30 is offered in the following submodels: QX30 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX30?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX30 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX30 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX30.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX30 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX30 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI QX30?
Which 2019 INFINITI QX30s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 INFINITI QX30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI QX30.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI QX30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX30 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,175.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,829.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI QX30?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2019 INFINITI QX30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback