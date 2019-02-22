Overall rating 6.9 / 10

When it first arrived two years ago, the Infiniti QX30 was a curiosity. Was it an SUV? A hatchback? A shrunken four-door "coupe," as was (and still is) the sedan trend du jour? It turns out that the 2019 Infiniti QX30 is a bit of everything.

Drivers who value a sporty driving experience will appreciate the QX30's small footprint, sharp handling and quick acceleration. The QX's hatchback design, which provides more cargo space compared to a traditional subcompact sedan, will appeal to those who prize practicality. And those who seek premium cabin design and materials will be satisfied with the QX's interior materials and craftsmanship.

Much of the above can be credited to the QX30's heritage. Built in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the QX30 uses Mercedes power and chassis design shared with Benz's own GLA. The QX benefits from in-house suspension tuning that yields a slightly smoother ride than the Mercedes but only by a small margin. This suspension is still buttoned-down, trying to charm you with athleticism rather than elegance. The same can be said for transmission behavior. Although Infiniti engineers programmed their own preferences, gear shifts often feel awkward and mistimed, just like they do in the GLA.

There's also no getting around the QX30's coupe-like design, which, while it looks good to us, doesn't make for the roomiest or most ergonomically optimized cabin. Nor does it make getting a good look at surrounding traffic any easier; visibility out the back and to the sides is compromised. As a result, it makes sense to consider a trim level that offers a variety of driver aids, especially blind-spot monitoring.

The QX30 is a good pick for drivers seeking a small, sporty ride that's compact enough for narrow streets or tight parking spaces but large enough for a few friends or weekend gear. There's also a handful of luxury interior features. It costs less than most of its rivals, including those from Mini, BMW and its Mercedes counterpart, while also offering a longer warranty on engine and transmission components.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive, but it came up short on comfort. Check out our QX30 long-term test to get the whole story. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, the QX30 hasn't changed and all of our observations still apply.