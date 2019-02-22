  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2019 INFINITI QX30

#9 X-Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • Forward collision mitigation now standard on all trims
  • Updated trim level names: Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential
  • Panoramic sunroof now standard on Luxe and above
  • Part of the first Infiniti QX30 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and sharp handling
  • High-quality interior materials
  • Powerful and confident brakes
  • Interior controls are easy to locate and use
  • The sporty suspension compromises ride comfort
  • Drive modes are either laggy or frenetic
  • Interior quarters are cramped, especially for rear passengers
  • Offers less usable cargo space than competitors
MSRP Starting at
$30,250
$30,250
2019 INFINITI QX30 pricing

Which QX30 does Edmunds recommend?

The Essential trim is a significant price leap from both the base and the Luxe trims, but we think it's worth paying for. The LED headlights and Bose audio system are particularly nice features to have, as is blind-spot monitoring, which helps mitigate the QX30's otherwise poor rear-side visibility. The Essential can also be equipped with the ProPilot suite of advanced driver safety aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

When it first arrived two years ago, the Infiniti QX30 was a curiosity. Was it an SUV? A hatchback? A shrunken four-door "coupe," as was (and still is) the sedan trend du jour? It turns out that the 2019 Infiniti QX30 is a bit of everything.

Drivers who value a sporty driving experience will appreciate the QX30's small footprint, sharp handling and quick acceleration. The QX's hatchback design, which provides more cargo space compared to a traditional subcompact sedan, will appeal to those who prize practicality. And those who seek premium cabin design and materials will be satisfied with the QX's interior materials and craftsmanship.

Much of the above can be credited to the QX30's heritage. Built in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the QX30 uses Mercedes power and chassis design shared with Benz's own GLA. The QX benefits from in-house suspension tuning that yields a slightly smoother ride than the Mercedes but only by a small margin. This suspension is still buttoned-down, trying to charm you with athleticism rather than elegance. The same can be said for transmission behavior. Although Infiniti engineers programmed their own preferences, gear shifts often feel awkward and mistimed, just like they do in the GLA.

There's also no getting around the QX30's coupe-like design, which, while it looks good to us, doesn't make for the roomiest or most ergonomically optimized cabin. Nor does it make getting a good look at surrounding traffic any easier; visibility out the back and to the sides is compromised. As a result, it makes sense to consider a trim level that offers a variety of driver aids, especially blind-spot monitoring.

The QX30 is a good pick for drivers seeking a small, sporty ride that's compact enough for narrow streets or tight parking spaces but large enough for a few friends or weekend gear. There's also a handful of luxury interior features. It costs less than most of its rivals, including those from Mini, BMW and its Mercedes counterpart, while also offering a longer warranty on engine and transmission components.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a Infiniti QX30 Premium for a full year, logging 18,000 miles. We found the QX30 to be quick and entertaining to drive, but it came up short on comfort. Check out our QX30 long-term test to get the whole story. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, the QX30 hasn't changed and all of our observations still apply.

INFINITI QX30 models

The 2019 Infiniti QX30 is available in Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential trim levels. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) that's connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional for the Luxe and Essential trims.

Standard features on the Pure include 18-inch wheels, all-season run-flat tires, keyless entry and ignition, transmission paddle shifters, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 60/40-split fold rear seatbacks.

Standard tech features include a 7-inch Infiniti InTouch infotainment system, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also standard this year.

The Luxe adds a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest, a rear-seat pass-through, driver-seat memory functions, and a stitched-leather dash insert.

Moving up to the Essential trim adds adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, exterior chrome accents, automatic windshield wipers with heated washer nozzles, and a premium 10-speaker Bose audio system. A blind-spot monitoring system is also included.

Options for the Luxe and Essential trims include 19-inch wheels and the Navigation package, which bundles navigation, Infiniti telematics services, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors. The Essential can also be equipped with the ProAssist package, which includes driver aids such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and a self-parking system.

Infiniti also offers the QX30 Sport trim. It is front-wheel-drive only and comes with a lowered and sport-tuned suspension. It bundles most of the features and options of the lower trims with 19-inch alloy wheels, run-flat high-performance tires, unique exterior accents, front sport seats (with simulated-suede and faux-leather upholstery), a simulated-suede headliner, and aluminum pedals.

The Navigation package is also available for the Sport, as is full leather seating and the ProAssist package. A City Black package gives the Sport a Gotham-esque feel with special wheels and black and purple interior trim details.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti QX30 Premium AWD (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Note: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the QX30 has received some minor revisions, including revised trim level names. The previous Premium trim is equivalent to the current Essential trim, and our observations still apply to this year's QX30.

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Driving

8.0
The Infiniti QX30 blends a small SUV footprint, sharp handling and swift straight-line performance into a package you could also take on light trails. A slow-shifting, lazy transmission hinders speed and acceleration, but there are ways to quicken its response times.

Acceleration

8.0
The QX30 has a quick pedal response in S or M shifting modes but feels high-strung for city driving. In E mode, the response is slow, laggy and virtually intolerable unless you work the manual-shift paddles. When fully committed, it'll make the 0-60 mph dash in 6.9 seconds, about average for the class.

Braking

8.5
In testing, the QX needed 109 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a solid result for a small car with all-season tires. It delivers consistent braking power and drama-free stability when you need to stop in a hurry, and it is smooth and easy when you're just slowing to a stop.

Steering

8.5
The precise responses inspire confidence that the car is headed where it's pointed, even if there isn't as much road feel as with Infiniti's coupes or sedans. The effort is just right, too. It's neither heavy nor feather-light.

Handling

8.0
The QX30 is playful when pushed, and if approaching its limitations the electronics will step in before things really get out of shape. Body roll is well-managed, and AWD affords great drive out of corners. It's definitely capable, if not entertaining.

Drivability

6.0
The default E mode makes for frustrating low-speed driving and acceleration response due to the power lag and slow-to-engage transmission. Selecting S or manual mode each time is a work-around, but these two modes are a bit rev-happy, which can be annoying when you just want to cruise.

Off-road

8.0
There's 8 inches of ground clearance, which is more than what most small SUVs or hatchbacks have and enough to explore some off-highway trails. Equipped with hill descent control and AWD that can send up to 50 percent of torque to the rear wheels, the QX30 has some active lifestyle cred.

Comfort

6.5
Despite the entry-level luxury positioning, the QX30 is still prone to shakes, jitters and transmitting patchy road surfaces into the cabin. It's more sport hatchback than small luxury SUV. It might be fine for some, but we think buyers shopping this segment expect better.

Seat comfort

6.5
The seats may feel a little too firm at first, but we grew accustomed to them. The side bolsters provide good support but aren't so big that they impede entry or exit. Power-adjustable controls are separated between the doors and the seat, which is a little odd. The rear seats are comfy, if a bit flat.

Ride comfort

6.0
The ride isn't unreasonable, but it is firmer than you'd expect of a small luxury SUV. It chatters on washboard-like asphalt and is slightly jittery most other times. It's more comfortable than its close cousin, the Mercedes-Benz GLA, but many competitors are better in this regard.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's plenty of wind noise rushing over the mirrors and pillars, but road and tire hum is pleasantly suppressed. Overall, the cabin is nicely hushed and quiet inside at highway speeds.

Climate control

7.0
The climate system cools the small cabin quickly, and the seat heaters reach toasting temperature before shivering sets in. There are a few too many between dual-zone temp dials and two switches for fan speed. It makes for misdirected poking while in motion.

Interior

6.5
Getting around the QX30's cabin controls (stalks, climate, tech) is easy, but there just isn't much room to do it. It's cozy inside, getting in and out requires a limber body, and outward visibility is scarce. The QX30 offers about the same space as a compact hatchback but at a small luxury SUV price.

Ease of use

8.0
The controls are familiar and dead-simple to find and use. The 7-inch infotainment system has a rotary dial and button interface, which is less distracting to use than a touchscreen. Of note, the gear selector shape doesn't lend to resting your hand on it.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The step-in height is lower than that of a traditional SUV, although AWD models are 1.2 inches higher than front-wheel-drive QX30s. The low roof makes it a duck-in/out proposition, even for shorter passengers. Brief bending and contorting are required to get in the back.

Driving position

7.0
There's a good range of seat adjustment from sports-car low to SUV high. A manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel helps dial in comfort, but the car's price warrants a power-adjusting wheel. Taller drivers might brush their heads on the roof or sunroof cutout.

Roominess

5.5
The cabin is small and confining, although the driver and front passenger get the best end of the legroom deal. Rear-seat legroom is minimal, the panoramic sunroof hinders headroom, and the door panel armrests infringe on what's left of the precious cabin space.

Visibility

5.5
Thick rear pillars, a narrow rear window and a tall window line combine for limited outward visibility. Even the door pillars make lane changes a more deliberate effort. A surround-view camera is optional with the Technology package, but it should come standard given the difficulty seeing out of this car.

Quality

8.0
Infiniti pulls off a premium interior, though most pieces you touch (stalks, switches, steering wheel) come from the high-quality Mercedes parts bin. The rest are Infiniti-issue and arguably just as nice. Quality is excellent and assembly is tight. It appears built to last.

Utility

6.5
Although the QX30 offers all-wheel drive with 8 inches of ground clearance, you'd be hard-pressed to call it a utility vehicle. The cabin is too small for most outdoor equipment, especially if four passengers are riding along. It's fine if you pack light, but most compact hatchbacks offer more room.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's pretty good storage for small, loose items. A typical 1-liter bottle can fit in the front doors, but there isn't much storage beyond that in the side pockets.

Cargo space

6.5
The QX30 offers a claimed 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. That's above average for the segment but just average for a compact hatchback. It also seems like a generous measurement. While there's some room back there, vertical space is compromised by the sharply raked roof.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Isofix anchors sit right at the rear-seat surface and are easy to access. The QX30's lower height also means loading in the kids is similar to when loading up in a car, not an SUV.

Technology

7.0
Controls from Mercedes-Benz combined with Infiniti software and displays make for a fairly robust package of convenience and safety technology. Even base models offer a good tech bundle (rearview camera, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen). The Technology and Navigation packages add safety and connectivity.

Smartphone integration

6.5
With no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth is the go-to connection. We experienced limited success when connecting an iPhone via USB cable. The system occasionally recognized it as a media device, but most often did not.

Driver aids

7.0
The optional Tech package combines the main features (blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings, etc.). Lane departure warning sends a vibration alert to the steering wheel. Parking sensors sometimes lag and often don't respond until you're already well aware of an obstacle.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls work well for initiating a navigation search while driving. Issuing commands to search nearby points of interest by name or category, for example, leads to more specific menus that you can then search by dial controller and button array. Good stuff.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Beautiful car
Bill J,
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This is not your wife's grocery/kid hauler. It is a mis-classified luxury hatchback. It is one of the best looking cars on the market today. It can go quick and fast with its 211hp engine. The controls are well integrated. The touchscreen is integrated into the dash and doesn't stick out like an iPad glued to the center console. It parks itself. It has cameras everywhere. Parking is a no brainer. The intelligent cruise control is one stick operation and easy to use. The Bose Sound is outstanding and works flawlessly with my iPhone's Bluetooth. The one negative is that the rear hatch requires a heavy pull to close. Should be power closed

3 out of 5 stars, Poor choice
Jo,
LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Who puts in a sun roof that doesnt open? A sharp looking car that doesn't hold up to it's looks. Built for average height and thin people. I wanted to love this car, but I cant. Shifting in every mode was felt. It tried.

1 out of 5 stars, Locked my newborn in the car running!!!
Brenda J,
SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This has been one of the worst cars I have ever leased or owned. I leased this car after previously leasing the Q 50 and loved it. This car has been nothing but a nightmare from stalling and intersections because the car failed to turn back on to the 360 sensors not detecting my surroundings or being oversensitive and most recently the car has been having issues with the locks to where the car would not unlock when we are trying to get out and most recently locked my six week old Newborn in the vehicle!! Infiniti has yet to give me any solution and is basically forcing me to be in this car for the last month of my lease and has not given me any reassurance that my safety or my child safety is important to them. Do not waste your money or time on this vehicle

5 out of 5 stars, A 240SX heart with modern luxury
Ravi,
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I haven't driven a car this much fun to drive in a long time. The AWD QX30 handles on rails and reminds me of the SR20DET engine teens drueled over. Turbo kicks in hard when you want it. The handling is like a Porsche. Lots of asymmetrical design and alcanterra to enjoy. It's a hot hatch with a great torquey turbo. Beautiful looks and goldilocks sizing. I truly am happy with everything, just wish it was mine instead of my wife's.

Features & Specs

LUXE 4dr SUV features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$33,100
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$41,500
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$39,300
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
SPORT 4dr SUV features & specs
SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$40,200
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 INFINITI QX30 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite QX30 safety features:

Around View Monitor
Displays a virtual 360-degree view of your surroundings and will detect moving objects and alert you of their location in the screen image.
Intelligent Cruise Control
Adjusts your cruise speed automatically in slowing traffic and will bring you back up to your preset speed limit and distance.
Forward Emergency Braking
Alerts the driver and applies partial to full braking to assist in slowing the vehicle down, mitigating damage or avoiding a collision.

Infiniti QX30 vs. the competition

Infiniti QX30 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Comparing these two is a bit like comparing rival siblings. The QX30 and the Benz are built from the same parts through a Nissan and Mercedes partnership. Short length, sharp suspension tuning and robust turbo engines make both a genuine hoot to drive, especially around tight turns and corners. The Benz offers a better interior overall, especially compared to the Infiniti's increasingly dated infotainment system, but the QX30 offers smoother ride quality.

Infiniti QX30 vs. Lexus UX 200

The Lexus is one of the newest arrivals in the subcompact SUV segment, and it brings with it the signature Lexus comfortable ride and quiet cabin. Compared to the QX30, the UX is far more sedate, although it's capable of taking a turn with a measure of gusto. The available hybrid is even better. The UX's power falls far short of the QX30's, however, and you need to drive it a bit more deliberately to extract the power that it does offer.

Infiniti QX30 vs. Acura RDX

The RDX costs about the same as the QX30, but it's quite a bit larger. That translates into more passenger and cargo room. If you're looking for more utility for the same money, the RDX makes sense. The Acura delivers a luxury-level interior on par with the QX30 but with better infotainment. And despite its larger size, the RDX is every bit the athlete that the QX30 is. If you need a smaller, city-friendly SUV, the QX30 is the better choice.

FAQ

Is the INFINITI QX30 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 QX30 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about INFINITI QX30 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the QX30 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the QX30 has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX30. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 INFINITI QX30?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI QX30:

  • Forward collision mitigation now standard on all trims
  • Updated trim level names: Pure, Luxe, Sport and Essential
  • Panoramic sunroof now standard on Luxe and above
  • Part of the first Infiniti QX30 generation introduced for 2017
Is the INFINITI QX30 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI QX30 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX30. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX30's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 INFINITI QX30 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 INFINITI QX30 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 QX30 and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 QX30 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX30?

The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX30 is the 2019 INFINITI QX30 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,250.

Other versions include:

  • LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,100
  • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,500
  • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $39,300
  • SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $40,200
  • PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,250
  • LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,100
What are the different models of INFINITI QX30?

If you're interested in the INFINITI QX30, the next question is, which QX30 model is right for you? QX30 variants include LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of QX30 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 INFINITI QX30

2019 INFINITI QX30 Overview

The 2019 INFINITI QX30 is offered in the following submodels: QX30 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX30?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX30 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX30 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX30.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX30 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX30 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

