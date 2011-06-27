Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

My original lease for the 2014 Infiniti Q50 is reaching the end. Based on my past 3+ years experience driving the Q50 on a daily basis, I have decided Q50 is worthwhile to own for the long term. After reviewing the Q50 2014 vs 2018 model, I decided to purchase the 2018 Q50 due to a newer engine, improved onscreen response time, updated SOS communication module, etc.). For someone that drives 90 miles everyday, the active safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc.) is literally a life saver, and help to avoid accidents.

Hisham Taher , 12/30/2017 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

I was in the market for a luxury sedan. I need this for my personal use, as I do own a minivan used for kids and errands. I wanted to keep my expenses within a reasonable range, and hence eliminated the German cars from my search. From the Japanese luxury sedans, the Infiniti was more fun to drive and engaging. Infiniti then gave me a good deal, which settled the matter for me. There is a lot of chatter about the dual screen and jnfotainment system, but I found it easy to use. I actually like having touchscreens, and can get to anything I want with a couple of quick clicks. My car came with all the bells and whistles. I don’t think anyone should get a luxury sedan without highly desired options that come in a few uncomplicated packages