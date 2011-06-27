  1. Home
Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Q50
5(70%)4(10%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5 out of 5 stars
10 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
5 out of 5 stars

great car with best overall value in its class

Jon, 02/25/2018
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

My original lease for the 2014 Infiniti Q50 is reaching the end. Based on my past 3+ years experience driving the Q50 on a daily basis, I have decided Q50 is worthwhile to own for the long term. After reviewing the Q50 2014 vs 2018 model, I decided to purchase the 2018 Q50 due to a newer engine, improved onscreen response time, updated SOS communication module, etc.). For someone that drives 90 miles everyday, the active safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc.) is literally a life saver, and help to avoid accidents.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
4 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

Reasonable luxury sport sedan

Hisham Taher, 12/30/2017
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
36 of 37 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for a luxury sedan. I need this for my personal use, as I do own a minivan used for kids and errands. I wanted to keep my expenses within a reasonable range, and hence eliminated the German cars from my search. From the Japanese luxury sedans, the Infiniti was more fun to drive and engaging. Infiniti then gave me a good deal, which settled the matter for me. There is a lot of chatter about the dual screen and jnfotainment system, but I found it easy to use. I actually like having touchscreens, and can get to anything I want with a couple of quick clicks. My car came with all the bells and whistles. I don’t think anyone should get a luxury sedan without highly desired options that come in a few uncomplicated packages

5 out of 5 stars

An excellent powerfull performance luxuary with fu

Alex, 10/18/2018
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Amazing fun driving vehicle with easy sports handeling yet with mid size luxuary comfort. Quite large interior with great visibility and perfefect price

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Leased the ‘18 Infiniti 3.0T LUXE in March 2018:

Roger H DeLarrizo, 07/18/2018
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

The glowing LED lights on the front grille illuminate the Infiniti emblem logo. The vehicle’s Drive Assist Package and other safety features provide for added value. If negotiated properly, this car is a muSt have!

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Infinity and beyond

Giuseppe cancellieri, 03/28/2018
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great value for a luxury car

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
