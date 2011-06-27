Estimated values
2001 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,307
|$1,656
|Clean
|$580
|$1,158
|$1,470
|Average
|$428
|$862
|$1,097
|Rough
|$276
|$566
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sephia 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,282
|$1,656
|Clean
|$515
|$1,136
|$1,470
|Average
|$380
|$846
|$1,097
|Rough
|$246
|$555
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$611
|$1,291
|$1,656
|Clean
|$540
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Average
|$399
|$852
|$1,097
|Rough
|$257
|$559
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Kia Sephia 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,287
|$1,656
|Clean
|$529
|$1,141
|$1,470
|Average
|$390
|$849
|$1,097
|Rough
|$252
|$557
|$724